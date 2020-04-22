Chris Cuomo's Wife Reveals Their 14-Year-Old Son Has Coronavirus: 'My Heart Hurts'

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty

Chris Cuomo‘s wife is speaking out after their 14-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, Cristina Cuomo penned a heartfelt note in honor of Earth Day, revealing her son’s diagnosis.

“After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,” Cristina captioned the Instagram slideshow of throwback photos of herself, Chris and their son.

“My heart hurts more than my head over his infection,” she added. “The virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms.”

As for Mario’s treatment, Cristina explained, “I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins.”

She shared that Mario has also lost his sense of smell and taste.

“I am feeding him healthy foods that normally can’t get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all,” Cristina said, directing her followers to a link in her bio where they can read her thoughts and hear her experiences.

Also in her post, Cristina encouraged her followers to practice kindness.

“On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist and raconteur Peter Beard advised us,” Cristina wrote.

“My old friend’s recent death offers an eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can’t forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth,” Cristina continued adding, “This virus has created a different version of me.”

“My hope is to be stronger, healthier and smarter about the virus at large.”

Cristina revealed that she had contracted the virus earlier this month — just two weeks after her husband’s diagnosis.

The mother of three — who also shares daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11, with the CNN host — opened up about her own diagnosis in an Instagram post, writing, “You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. COVID-19 got me.”

“A seemingly sinus-related infection was my first symptom,” she continued. “But the only frustrating part is I can’t be there for my kids right now in the way they need me as Chris is in isolation too still, no fever and feeling better.”

Since Chris, 49, is still quarantined in the basement of their home after being diagnosed with the highly contagious virus himself, Cristina told her followers that her children have had to step up to take care of the household.

“Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown up overnight—Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant,” she shared alongside a photo of her kissing her daughter. “So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again.

Cristina, who founded the wellness website The Purist, added that she’s now “committed to this naturopathic route more than ever” in her fight against coronavirus.

“Support the immune system, not suppress it. Pooling anecdotal evidence and sharing methods for recovery are important. Why? Communication is all we’ve got right now,” she wrote.

“Please keep sharing your stories. It’s the only way we achieve freedom from fear. Staying strong is the battle.”

Chris first spoke of his wife’s diagnosis on April 15 during a virtual interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Cuomo Prime Time.

“Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart,” the news anchor told his sibling. “It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

Chris also shared that his wife was “not upset” about catching the virus, explaining she’s the type of person who “takes everything in stride.”

As of Wednesday, there are now at least 805,772 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide.

At least 40,316 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.