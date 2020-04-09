Chris Cuomo Teases Older Brother Andrew On-Air, as the Governor Playfully Threatens to Hang Up

The Cuomo brothers are at it again.

On Wednesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo — who’s currently quarantining at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — had his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a guest on his show Cuomo Prime Time. Known for their playful on-air bickering, the siblings had fun during the exchange, with Chris, 49, teasing the politician, 62, who tried to keep a straight face.

After a tongue-in-cheek dispute over which of the brothers could claim their shared mother as the person whom they stay home for, Chris brought a throwback photo of the family onscreen, poking fun at Andrew’s old attire.

“Bye, Chris,” joked Andrew, waving at the camera and reaching to remove his mic. “Don’t you do it. Put the microphone back on, don’t you be like that,” Chris responded to the threat to end the interview.

“Nope — take the picture down,” Andrew said.

The news anchor quickly turned his brother’s embarrassment into a sweet homage to Andrew.

“This is the guy who helped me shape who I am today. Look at how I was looking at him so lovingly back then,” he said, referencing the black-and-white photo, and laughing about Andrew’s diamond-encrusted belt buckle.

Chris then asked the hard-hitting question: Why has Andrew stopped wearing his circa-1970s wardrobe? “There are no words,” replied Andrew, shaking his head and dodging the question. “Three minutes is up.”

Wrapping up the broadcast appearance, Chris turned sentimental, thanking his brother for lightening his mood as he recovers from the virus.

“Governor, it is good to remind people that they are just coming to love you now as much as I have my whole life, and it’s because of your commitment to what you do for other people,” said Chris. “It’s what matters most to me about you, and I love you very much.”

He added: “Thank you for coming on the show, and thank you for keeping my spirits up.”

“Oh, I’d like to say it was my pleasure, but it wasn’t,” joked Andrew in response, smiling at the camera. “We’ll talk later. Have a good show.”

Crashing one of Andrew’s daily press briefings last week, Chris videochatted in to share his experience with the coronavirus — recounting a fever dream he had, which included a cameo from the governor. The exchange contained their trademark spirited jabbing.

“You came to me in a dream,” Chris said at the time, laughing. “You had on a very interesting ballet outfit. You were dancing in the dream. You were waving a wand and saying, ‘I wish I could wave this wand and make this go away.’ And then you spun around and you danced away.”

“Well there’s a lot of metaphoric reality in that one,” the governor replied with a suppressed chuckle. “I thank you for sharing that with us, that was kind of you. Obviously the fever has affected your mental capacity.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.