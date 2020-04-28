Chris Cuomo Says He's Officially Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is on the other side of his battle with coronavirus.

The journalist, 49, revealed on Monday's episode of Cuomo Prime Time that he's officially free of COVID-19, after testing positive for the virus in late March.

After sharing the news that he has officially tested negative for the virus, Cuomo added that he was also found to have the two antibodies said to potentially protect him from reinfection. "I tested negative. I have both antibodies: The short-term one and the long-term one. So I'm lucky, right?"

Though Cuomo — who was open about his debilitating symptoms and painful recovery process — shared the good news, the CNN anchor still questioned if he was really able to celebrate, citing Saturday's report from the World Health Organization that said, "there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection."

"Is this good news or not? I thought I was going to have this big, great news after all the bad news I've given you about me and my family," Cuomo said. "What does it mean that I have the antibodies? Am I really immune? Do they know? There's a lot of confusion about what it does and doesn't mean."

For guidance, Cuomo turned to CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who explained that further testing of Cuomo's plasma would need to happen to see whether or not his antibodies actually neutralized the virus.

"The thing is we need to prove it out and that takes some time, to actually show that these antibodies are going to protect you," Dr. Gupta said, stressing that "the absence of evidence is not evidence of absence."

"Presumably, there should be some neutralizing activity, but it may be different person-to-person," Dr. Gupta explained. "There's been some evidence recently, for example, [of] people who have had more significant illness [who] may have antibodies with more neutralizing activity. And, people who've had milder illness [who] may have antibodies with less neutralizing activity. But again, we have to prove this out."

Uncertainty aside, Cuomo said he'd be donating his blood in order to help others who have contracted coronavirus.

"I have never given blood in my life and we both know why — it's because I'm a wuss. But I'm going to do it," Cuomo said. "If they want the blood, I'm going to give it to them because that is the best thing I've heard of so far in terms of what I can do to help as someone who is sick."

Coronavirus is highly contagious, as Cuomo's family of five has experienced. The host's wife, Christina, and their 14-year-old son, Mario, also contracted the virus.

"The virus worked through the family," he told his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during Prime Time earlier this month. "It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus."

But the news anchor, who also shares daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11, with Christina, clarified that everyone is now "doing fine."

