Chris Cuomo Says He's Lost 13 Pounds in 3 Days from Coronavirus: 'I'm Just Sweating It Out'

Chris Cuomo is revealing new details about his experience battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) from home, sharing that he dropped over 10 pounds since testing positive for the illness earlier this week.

Broadcasting live from his basement, the CNN host, 49, joined Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Thursday’s Town Hall to explain how he has been managing symptoms of the virus, which he deemed “the beast,” expressing to viewers that being at home is “no cakewalk.”

Cuomo noted that he’s “not looking to scare people” by discussing his symptoms, instead, he’s “trying to do the opposite” by giving a truthful explanation as to what the virus can cause.

“I’ve lost 13 pounds in three days,” Cuomo revealed. “I’m a big guy. I started off at 230 pounds. My wife is feeding me like, you know, we were still in the dating phase. So it’s not like I’m hurting for nutrition. I’m eating and drinking constantly, I’m just sweating it out and it’s the sickness.”

The television personality, and brother to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said he has found chicken soup to be a remedy for his fever, but “the idea that [making it through the virus] is easy is so misleading.”

Cuomo continued on to say that one of the biggest issues is the “B.S. on the internet that people are trying to peddle as cures.”

“Fake pills, fake tonics … People are selling a lot of lies and people are buying them up because of the desperation and I get it, but they don’t work,” he said. “There’s no proof in any of them and I think we have to be very careful about people preying on desperation.”

As Cuomo remains quarantined away from his family in his basement, he is continuing to suffer from high fever — “probably around 101,” he said — profuse sweating, headaches, and impaired vision.

On Wednesday, Cuomo again appeared on his primetime show to discuss his symptoms.

“I’ve never had anything like it,” he said at the time. “I’ve never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time and the body aches and the tremor and the concern about not being able to do anything about it.”

He revealed that at one point he “was shivering so much that [he] chipped [his] tooth.”

“They call them the rigors,” he said.

“So the sun comes up, I’m awake — I was up all night. I’m telling you, I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me,” he continued, referring to his late father, former New York governor Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015. “I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever. It was freaky, what I lived through, and it may happen again tonight.”

“You know, I get it now,” he admitted. “And if you match that with chest constriction and people can’t breathe, I totally get why we’re losing so many people and why our hospitals are so crowded.”

The U.S. now has the most cases of coronavirus in the world. As of the morning of April 3, there are at least 244,228 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, according to a New York Times database, and at least 6,200 people have died from a coronavirus-related illness. The death toll has quadrupled over the last week.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.