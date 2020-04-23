Chris Cuomo Gives Update on Son Mario After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo is giving an update on his son Mario’s recent coronavirus diagnosis, saying that the rapidly-spreading illness is “working its way through” his family of five.

“The virus worked through the family," Chris told his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday. "It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus."

"It's working its way through, but they're doing fine," he added. "Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state."

"He's going to be OK," the governor said of 14-year-old Mario.

Chris' wife, Christina, revealed the teenager’s diagnosis earlier on Wednesday in an Instagram post in honor of Earth Day.

“After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,” Cristina captioned a slideshow of photos featuring herself and Chris with their son.

“My heart hurts more than my head over his infection,” she added. “The virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms.”

Christina announced that she had contracted the virus herself earlier this month — just two weeks after her husband’s diagnosis. Chris first spoke out about his wife’s diagnosis on April 15 during Prime Time.

“Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart,” the CNN anchor said on his show. “It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

Chris also shared that his wife was “not upset” about catching the virus, explaining she’s the type of person who “takes everything in stride.”

In addition to Mario, the couple also shares daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11. Christina said that the three children had stepped up to take care of the household once both she and Chris were self-quarantined in their home.

“Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown up overnight—Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant,” she shared last week alongside an Instagram photo of her kissing her daughter. “So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again.

