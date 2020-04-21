Chris Cuomo Emerges from Basement & Reveals Wife Is Also Out of Quarantine After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo is officially out of his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine!

The CNN host shared a video of himself climbing the stairs out of his basement on Monday, where he had been isolating away from his family in light of his positive COVID-19 test.

“Alright, here it is,” Chris said as he emerged. “The official re-entry from the basement, cleared by the CDC.”

Chris said that he had been dreaming of the moment he would be reunited with his family “literally for weeks” as he approached his wife, Cristina, who held out her arms to remain a safe distance from her husband.

“My wife, she was cleared by the CDC,” he said. “She doesn’t have fever, she doesn’t have the symptoms anymore, more than seven days from her quarantine.”

Chris did air fist bumps with his family instead of hugs as “we’re still a little scared.”

“This is the dream,” he added, thanking his kids for helping take care of him and stepping up while both their parents were sick. “Just to be back up here doing normal things.”

“I’m back,” the journalist said, blowing a kiss to the camera. “So let’s get after it.”

Speaking on his CNN show, Cuomo Prime Time, Monday night about Cristina’s speedy recovery he said his “wife has once again proven that she is the stronger part of the couple.”

“She’s out of quarantine, and she dealt with it in a fraction of the time so we are among the blessed,” he told Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Chris first revealed his positive COVID-19 diagnosis on March 31 and continued hosting his show from his basement in New York.

In the weeks following, he has let viewers in on his symptoms, recounting fever, body aches, and “shivering so much that” he chipped a tooth. He also said that he had intense hallucinations, including one in which his father, the late New York governor Mario Cuomo, was speaking to him.

“I was seeing people from college, people I haven’t seen in forever,” he said during his broadcast earlier this month. “It was freaky, what I lived through, and it may happen again tonight.”

Chris’ wife Cristina tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus two weeks after her husband.

“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice,” she wrote in an Instagram post on April 16. “COVID-19 got me.”

“A seemingly sinus-related infection was my first symptom,” she said. “But the only frustrating part is I can’t be there for my kids right now in the way they need me as Chris is in isolation too still, no fever and feeling better.”

Also on Monday, Chris shared a video on his Instagram Story of his first steps outside since testing positive.

“Finally outside,” he told the camera as he wore a protective mask.

Atop the video, he wrote, “waited weeks for this. Was winded. Could be mask but just reality of covid. Virus ‘gone’ but body may take weeks to come back. Appreciate the support. Truly.”

New York is currently the epicenter of the virus, with at least 247,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, and 14,347 related deaths in the state.

