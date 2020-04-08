Chris Cuomo Admits He's 'a Little Depressed' While Battling Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is trying to remain positive while recovering from his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis.

On Tuesday’s episode of his CNN show Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist, 49, offered an update on his condition after testing positive for the virus on March 31. Cuomo told fellow TV personality Dr. Sanjay Gupta that the uncertainties around the respiratory illness and the fluctuation of his symptoms can be “depressing.”

“I feel lousy because it’s nighttime,” Cuomo said, “I’m a little depressed because yesterday and today the fever came back with a little bit more gusto than it had in the past couple of days before that, and that’s depressing.”

He continued: “It’s hard to have a fever for 20 hours a day; it just wears you down emotionally, and it makes you start to question things.”

Cuomo — who disclosed his chest X-rays earlier this week during his show, highlighting that while his lungs had some buildup, his case currently isn’t as severe as others’ — said that the “less knowns there are and the longer it takes, you start to doubt.”

“You see these stories that trickle out just often enough to freak you out,” explained Cuomo. “‘Holy cow, that guy was my age. Oh, she’s in as good of shape as I am. She had no underlying symptoms. That kid’s only 25, what happened? Dead in 50 hours, what happened?'”

He added: “There are enough of those stories mixed with the fact that … nobody knows anything about how long this is going to take….”

Cuomo also said, now knowing what it is like to have COVID-19, it makes him “frustrated” to see people not following social distancing measures. The TV reporter cited Wisconsin on Tuesday as an example, when voters went to their polling places despite stay-at-home orders.

“What happens in Wisconsin makes you even more upset when you’re sick the way I am,” said Cuomo. “I don’t want people to deal with this, and I don’t know why we’re putting people in positions of risk for no good reason.”

The news anchor — and brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — previously noted that he’s “not looking to scare people” by discussing his symptoms, instead, he’s “trying to do the opposite” by giving a truthful explanation as to what the virus can cause.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.