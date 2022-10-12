Chris Colfer isn't trying to score tickets to Funny Girl.

The Glee alum confirmed he won't be seeing his former costar Lea Michele on Broadway anytime soon. In a chat with Michelle Collins on SiriusXM, Colfer, 32, turned down an invitation to see the show in New York.

"Oh my God, you should come, if you're here," Collins said.

"Oh no, are you seeing Funny Girl?" Colfer asked.

When Collins confirmed she'd be seeing the show, Colfer opted out. "My day suddenly just got so full," he said, later adding, "No, I can be triggered at home."

Colfer's decision to avoid the production comes after long-standing tension between Michele, 36, and some members of the Glee cast. Though Colfer and Michele still follow each other on Instagram, it seems the burnt bridges from their time on screen may not be fully fixed.

Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on Glee, isn't the only cast member who decided against supporting Michele. Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, explained why he hadn't gone to see the production, telling E! News he doesn't "have any plans" to see Funny Girl.

"I haven't talked to her in a while, to be honest," McHale, 34, added.

Michele, who has been publicly ridiculed for alleged poor treatment of her costars, apologized for her past actions in June 2020. The apology came after Samantha Marie Ware accused her of tormenting her on the Glee set, saying Michele made her life a "living hell."

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," Michele said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face."

Since stepping into the shoes of Fanny Brice, some former Glee stars have cheered Michele on from the audience. John Stamos — who appeared on both Glee and Scream Queens with Michele — went to the Broadway production on Tuesday night.

Other Glee stars, Becca Tobin and Darren Criss, have also visited the show.