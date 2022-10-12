Chris Colfer Won't Be Seeing 'Glee' Costar Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'I Can Be Triggered at Home'

Chris Colfer confirmed he has no plans to see Lea Michele in Funny Girl after long-expressed tensions on the Glee set

By
Published on October 12, 2022 10:19 AM
Chris Colfer; Lea Michele
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Chris Colfer isn't trying to score tickets to Funny Girl.

The Glee alum confirmed he won't be seeing his former costar Lea Michele on Broadway anytime soon. In a chat with Michelle Collins on SiriusXM, Colfer, 32, turned down an invitation to see the show in New York.

"Oh my God, you should come, if you're here," Collins said.

"Oh no, are you seeing Funny Girl?" Colfer asked.

Chris Colfer, Lea Michele
Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When Collins confirmed she'd be seeing the show, Colfer opted out. "My day suddenly just got so full," he said, later adding, "No, I can be triggered at home."

Colfer's decision to avoid the production comes after long-standing tension between Michele, 36, and some members of the Glee cast. Though Colfer and Michele still follow each other on Instagram, it seems the burnt bridges from their time on screen may not be fully fixed.

Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on Glee, isn't the only cast member who decided against supporting Michele. Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, explained why he hadn't gone to see the production, telling E! News he doesn't "have any plans" to see Funny Girl.

"I haven't talked to her in a while, to be honest," McHale, 34, added.

Chris Colfer and Lea Michele
Lester Cohen/WireImage

Michele, who has been publicly ridiculed for alleged poor treatment of her costars, apologized for her past actions in June 2020. The apology came after Samantha Marie Ware accused her of tormenting her on the Glee set, saying Michele made her life a "living hell."

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," Michele said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face."

Since stepping into the shoes of Fanny Brice, some former Glee stars have cheered Michele on from the audience. John Stamos — who appeared on both Glee and Scream Queens with Michele — went to the Broadway production on Tuesday night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Other Glee stars, Becca Tobin and Darren Criss, have also visited the show.

Related Articles
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have Glee Reunion with Actor's Wife Backstage at Broadway’s Funny Girl
Lea Michele and Darren Criss Have 'Glee' Reunion at Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele Out of 'Funny Girl' Performance After Showing 'Early Signs' of COVID: 'I Am Devastated'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Shares Teaser Video of Lea Michele as Fanny Brice: 'The Role of a Lifetime'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele Joins TikTok and Recreates Hilarious Video About Her Starring in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
(l to r): Lea Michele (Fanny Brice), Tovah Feldshuh (Mrs. Brice) in rehearsals for Funny Girl.
Lea Michele Recalls the Emotional Moment She Learned She'd Be Starring in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele Confirms She Has COVID, Will Miss 'Funny Girl' Performances for 10 Days: 'See You Soon'
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lea Michele Says She Doesn't Mind Not Being Tonys Eligible for 'Funny Girl' : 'I Really Don't Care'
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Lea Michele Receives 4 Standing Ovations Before Intermission at Her First Performance of 'Funny Girl'
Lea Michele attends as alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet; Beanie Feldstein appears at the launch of CODE (RED) to Fight COVID
Lea Michele Says 'Pitting Women Against Each Other' Is 'Sad' Following Her 'Funny Girl' Casting
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Receives an Early Birthday Celebration from 'Funny Girl' Crew Ahead of Joining the Show
Beanie Feldstein, Lea Michele
Lea Michele Says She Wrote Beanie Feldstein After Seeing Her in 'Funny Girl' : 'She Was Hilarious'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg5ZhX7sEuO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link — Lea Michele Celebrates Funny Girl Broadway Run as She Recreates Glee Throwback: 'Dream Come True'
Lea Michele Recreates Behind-the-Scenes 'Glee' Photo to Celebrate 'Funny Girl' Broadway Run: 'Dream Come True'
Lea Michele (L) and Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Says Leaving Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Early Has 'Nothing to Do with Lea Michele' Coming in
Lea Michele (L) and Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Says Lea Michele Will Make 'Funny Girl' 'Her Own': 'So Glad She's Getting the Opportunity'
lea michele
Lea Michele Will Join Broadway's 'Funny Girl' as Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein's Early Exit
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch Will Exit Broadway's 'Funny Girl' This Sunday: 'My Heart Is Filled with Gratitude'