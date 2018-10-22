Grey's Anatomy and Nashville Actor Chris Carmack Marries Girlfriend Erin Slaver

Chris Carmack and his longtime girlfriend Erin Slaver have tied the knot.

The Nashville actor announced the news by sharing two sweet photos of the newlyweds on their big day over the weekend.

His Nashville costar Sam Palladio also posted several photos from the nuptials, gushing: “2 of my favorite people in the world got married this weekend.”

“It was the most best weekend ever,” he added. “Love you @realcarmack and @erinslaver.”

Carmack, 37, met Slaver through Nashville. She was playing violin in a band with Palladio, who played Gunnar, and also appeared on the show as one of Juliette Barnes’ (Hayden Panettiere) backup singers. During a night out, Carmack was impressed by her performance, and they became friends. A year later, they started dating.

The two got engaged in March 2016, with Carmack revealing to PEOPLE that he even incorporated music into his proposal.

“I proposed on a rooftop at a hotel in New York,” he said. “I hired a little gypsy jazz quartet to play some of our favorite songs. I even fooled her into dressing up so we could take nice pictures.”

Jason Davis/FilmMagic

They welcomed a baby girl on Aug. 30, 2016.

Carmack played Luke Ward on The O.C. from 2003 to 2004. Most recently, he played Will Lexington on Nashville from 2013 to 2018, and currently plays Dr. Atticus Lincoln on Grey’s Anatomy.