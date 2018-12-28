Beloved Los Angeles Morning News Anchor Chris Burrous Dead After Possible Overdose: Police

KTLA 5 morning news anchor Chris Burrous has died at age 43.

Detectives are currently investigating the death of the popular Los Angeles news personality, who was found unresponsive in a Glendale, California Days Inn on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Glendale police news release obtained by PEOPLE, the department received a call from a male friend who was with Burrous advising that the anchor was “passed out and was possibly not breathing” from a potential overdose. Though the fire department responded to the scene and paramedics administered CPR, Burrous was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“What we know at this point is that the call came in as a medical emergency, and that’s how it was handled,” Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said in a news briefing.

Burrous, who joined the KTLA team in 2011, became a viewer favorite: he helped expand the morning news to seven days a week by anchoring on weekends, and also had his own segment “Burrous’ Bites,” where he highlighted Southern California’s best hole-in-the-wall eateries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers,” said KTLA president Don Corsini and news director Jason Ball in a joint statement Thursday night.

“He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”

Burrous’ co-anchor Lynette Romero remembered her friend in a photo recently snapped at their desk. “There are no words. When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together. You made me laugh until I cried,” she wrote. “My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so…”

There are no words. When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together. You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so… pic.twitter.com/nkvtrzHcX3 — Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) December 28, 2018

KTLA colleague Sam Rubin also shared his condolences.

Here's the thing. This is awful. Heartbreaking and horrible. What Chris Burrous did was connect – with all of us, every day, and most especially on the weekends. He deeply loved his wife and his daughter; and all of you who watched him. A large community is in mourning tonight. https://t.co/O4p6yaRFX3 — Sam Rubin (@SamOnTV) December 28, 2018

Detectives are currently awaiting the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office report for a cause of death.

Burrous is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mai Do-Burrous, and their 9-year-old daughter, Isabella.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.