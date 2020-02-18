Bachelor in Paradise's Chris Bukowski Spotted on Valentine's Day Date with Katrina Badowski

Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Bukowski appears to be moving on after his split from Katie Morton.

On Valentine’s Day, the reality star was spotted on a date in Chicago with Katrina Badowski, who appeared briefly on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Badowski, a former NBA dancer, made a memorable first impression with Weber after making a joke about her hairless cat but was later sent home on the first night.

The two went out to dinner at Bandit last Friday for about two and a half hours, an onlooker tells PEOPLE. Bukowski, 33, and Badowski, 28, both enjoyed food including chicken tenders and fish tacos, while she drank sparkling rosé and he sipped on Stella Artois.

“They weren’t holding hands, but they were talking, joking and flirted with each other,” the onlooker says, adding that they also posed for photos with a few restaurant guests who recognized them.

A rep for Bukowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Valentine’s date came two months after Bukowski announced his split from ex-fiancée Morton, whom he proposed to on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Image zoom Chris Bukowski; Katrina Badowski Paul Archuleta/Getty; Maarten de Boer/ABC

Bukowski and Morton were one of three couples to get engaged on the latest season of the Bachelor spin-off but announced after a rocky few months with twin Instagram posts in December that they had decided to part ways.

“One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness,” their joint statement began. “To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.”

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise’s Chris Bukowski Leaves Flirty Comment on Ex Katie Morton’s Instagram

“We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways,” the former couple continued. “We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey – from paradise to this moment.”

Image zoom Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton John Fleenor via Getty

Morton, 26, later said on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that “there was a lot of distance” in the former couple’s relationship.

“We had some good times when we would see each other, but it was few and far between,” she revealed. “I think it comes down to effort on both ends.”

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton Split: ‘Hopeful for What Is to Come’

Despite their split, Bukowski left a flirtatious comment on one of his ex-fiancée’s Instagram posts earlier this month.

“Comment your favorite place you’ve ever traveled to ✨,” Morton captioned a photo of herself in Rome, Italy on Feb. 5.

“Your apartment,” Bukowski cheekily replied in the comments section.