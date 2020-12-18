Chord Overstreet Is Dating The Bold and the Beautiful Actress Camelia Somers: Source

Chord Overstreet is off the market!

The 31-year-old musician and former Glee star is dating The Bold and the Beautiful actress Camelia Somers, a source tells PEOPLE.

A rep Camelia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment, while a rep for Overstreet had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Their new romance comes more than two years after he split from Emma Watson in 2018, whom he dated for several months.

Camelia, 25, who is the granddaughter of actress and entrepreneur Suzanne Somers and has starred as Charlotte on the CBS soap since 2015, graduated from the University of Southern California in May 2018.

"It’s happeningggg ❤️💛," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing a maroon and gold stole, which read "Dornsife College of Letters Arts and Sciences" and "Marshall School of Business."

For her birthday in October, Camelia said she was "FEELING SO LOVED" as she celebrated with a group of people. In a picture shared to Instagram, Camelia sat next to a man who appears to be Overstreet. Her parents, Bruce Somers Jr. and Caroline Somers, were also in attendance at the dinner.

In celebration of Mother's Day in 2017, Camelia posted a sweet tribute to her "fabulous" grandma, Suzanne.

"And to my fabulous grandmother, you inspire me constantly. Happy Mother's Day ❤" she wrote alongside a portrait of Suzanne.

Later that year, she shared another snapshot of herself being flanked by Somers and Alan Hamel at Little Beach House Malibu. "Grand ✨," Camelia wrote beside the image.

In 2017, Suzanne had a sit-down with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, during which she opened up about being a grandparent and admitted that the best part of having six grandchildren is that “you get to fall in love all over again.”

“Kids don’t know blood,” said Suzanne, who shared that she loves being part of a “blended family” (the actress has one son, Bruce Jr., and celebrated 44 years of marriage in November with Hamel, who has two children).

“They just love you. There’s no ‘Yours, mine, ours or anything,” added Suzanne of her grandchildren, explaining she loves cooking with them (“We’re a big food family”).