Chloé Lukasiak Plans Picnic for Girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury 1 Year After She Was Attacked by Dog

Chloé Lukasiak went the extra mile to show girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury how much she cares.

The Dance Moms alum, 20, planned a surprise picnic to honor Khoury one year after she was attacked by a pit bull, an incident in which her top lip and parts of her nose were "ripped off."

Lukasiak worked with Picnics Galore to set up the beachside gathering, which featured a long wooden table decorated with flowers and pink dinnerware. She also provided guests with smiley-faced cookies from BXM Cakes.

"4 days ago marked 1 year since Brooklinn was attacked by a dog. Despite all the hardship she has experienced [in] the past year, never once has she wavered in being the most incredible human I've ever met," Lukasiak wrote alongside photos from the evening on Instagram.

"I wanted to celebrate her in a way she would love so I invited everyone she loves most & threw her a surprise picnic on the beach," she continued. "Thank you so much to @picnicgalore for helping me make it a happy day for her. Truly the most beautiful setup & best people celebrating."

Khoury, 22, expressed her gratitude for her girlfriend's efforts, noting in her own Instagram post that Lukasiak "took the time to put together something so special for me on the day that hurt me the most."

"I can't even begin to describe what this meant to me, and how much you mean to me," Khoury added. "There are no words to describe Y O U. Happy smile day."

On the one-year anniversary of the attack last week, Khoury opened up about how her "life changed completely" afterwards.

"This attack has taught me to truly love myself inside and out regardless of what people have to say," the skateboarder wrote on Instagram. "It taught me that society puts high standards on beauty, but the reality is that everyone is beautiful in their own way. It has taught me patience with the way people have reacted towards my story."

"It has taught me to love, even when I didn't feel it from others," she continued. "It has shown me how precious life is. I will never take that for granted. Thank you all for your continued support on this journey and don't forget to hug someone you love today."

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Lukasiak and Khoury are dating. Days earlier, Khoury called Lukasiak her "favorite human" as she shared a photo of the couple embracing.

Later that month, the duo posted photos of their Harry Potter-themed Halloween costumes, where Lukasiak went as the titular character and Khoury dressed as Dobby.

"Dobby is a free elf and dobby has come to save Harry Potter and his friends," Lukasiak wrote. "Happy Halloween."