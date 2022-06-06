Chloe Fineman 'Felt Really Lucky' to Be at Kate McKinnon's 'Crazy Emotional' SNL Goodbye

The comedian also shared just how often she's asked about former Saturday Night Live costar Pete Davidson's relationship Kim Kardashian

Chloe Fineman is opening up the "crazy emotional" moment when she said "see you later" to several of her Saturday Night Live cast mates.

Fineman, 33, was at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on Sunday to attend a screening of the new Father of the Bride reboot when she spoke about the recent departures of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney from the show after its season 47 finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was crazy emotional. Like when Kate went off to space," Fineman told E! News. "Everyone out there was crying, like a makeup artist, a crew member. So, that kind of set the tone of the show. It was just really bittersweet."

She added, "I felt really lucky to be at that episode. And my best friends from home had finally come to see the show, so it was extra special."

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty during the Final Encounter cold open on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Fineman also briefly addressed the relationship between Davidson and Kim Kardashian — when asked how many people ask her about the pair, Fineman said, "More than I want to admit."

Though Fineman did call Kardashian "cool" and note that the extra attention makes her "happy people are interested in the show ... [having] eyes on the show is great."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were first linked in October shortly after The Kardashians star's SNL hosting debut. After sharing an onscreen kiss in a sketch, the two were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster.

Davidson publicly called Kardashian his girlfriend in an interview with PEOPLE this past February.

On last week's episode her family's Hulu show, Kardashian said of the comedian: "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I've ever met, like the best heart."