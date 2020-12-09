SNL's Chloe Fineman Hilariously Reveals How Timothée Chalamet Reacted to Her Impression of Him

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman recently came face-to-face with one of the subjects of her comedic impressions.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Tuesday evening, Fineman recalled running into Timothée Chalamet during last week's SNL after host Jimmy Fallon asked if the Call Me By Your Name star had seen her impressions of him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That's always really scary," she said of people she impersonates seeing her skits. "Especially now that things are on SNL and people might actually see stuff, and I never want to be mean."

"But [Chalamet] was at the show on Saturday secretly, undercover with a hat and a mask — as you should be in a mask — and he was like, 'We should figure something out,'" she recalled, of course then launching into her hilarious impression of the 24-year-old actor.

Image zoom Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"I was like, 'Ah! It's Timothée Chalamet,'" continued Fineman, 32. "I just turned bright red. He stayed for the second show and then was like, 'I'm actually working on an impression of you, haha. No, I'm not — yeah, I am — No, I'm not.'"

"I fainted, I fully fainted," she concluded.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon also tasked Fineman with showing off her impression skills, asking her to read the classic holiday poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas while taking on the personas of various celebrities and public figures.

Barrymore, whom Fineman has impersonated during previous SNL skits, recently told the comedian that she hopes the late-night sketch series continues to parody The Drew Barrymore Show.