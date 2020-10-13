"I hope you'll keep doing this on the show," Drew Barrymore told Chloe Fineman of her impression

Drew Barrymore Tells Chloe Fineman She Hopes She'll Keep Impersonating Her on SNL: 'So Much Joy'

Chloe Fineman is opening up about her famous impressions — namely, her Drew Barrymore one.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the 32-year-old comedian chatted with Barrymore, 45, and discussed how her impersonation of the actress came about. Fineman poked fun at Barrymore's talk show debut on the Oct. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live and similarly parodied her on Instagram over the summer.

Fineman explained that her impression began after she saw Barrymore on the cover of InStyle and wanted the shirt that she was wearing in the photo. "You were on the cover of InStyle and the impression that I did this summer started because I really wanted that shirt," she said. "It was so cute."

So after the SNL star purchased and received the top in question, she went through her "large wig collection" in her boyfriend's shed, and thus her viral Barrymore impersonation was born.

"You brought so much joy. I immediately reposted that and then I was afraid I was going to drive you away," Barrymore told Fineman. "I'm not kidding, I was like, 'Now she knows I'm onto her she's going to move on, she’s going to lose interest.' "

Drew Barrymore, Chloe Fineman

Earlier this month, SNL kicked off its 46th season with the hilarious spoof of Barrymore's talk show with Fineman as the Charlie's Angels star.

"Hello to all my beautiful wildflowers," Fineman, dressed as Barrymore, said in the skit. "I'm just like you, a boho, free-spirit, mommy mother movie star since I was 6."

Barrymore reacted to the parody on Instagram at the time, sharing a laughing selfie as the sketch played on the television screen behind her.

"@nbcsnl and @chloeiscrazy is the greatest thing," she wrote. "I have loved SNL for as long as i know, and to also have the @thedrewbarrymoreshow brought to the party is so fun. Honored to be a part of it . PS #DREWSNEWS hearts #WEEKENDUPDATE."

During their chat this week, Barrymore also told Fineman that she hopes the late-night series continues to parody her show and gave the comedian her blessing.