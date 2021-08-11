Chloe Bennet Exits CW's Powerpuff Girls Reboot amid Pilot Retooling

After The CW opted to retool and reshoot the live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls, scheduling conflicts forced Chloe Bennet to exit her role as Blossom

The CW's Powerpuff Girls reboot has hit another snag on its journey to primetime.

Chloe Bennet has exited her role as Blossom in the live-action update to the beloved animated series, PEOPLE confirms.

While the show was intended for a fall premiere, The CW announced in May that it would be retooling the pilot, thus pushing back production. The new schedule forced Bennet to opt out, even though Warner Bros. wanted to extend her contract.

Casting to fill the role will begin in the fall.

The live-action reboot of the Cartoon Network classic, titled Powerpuff, was announced in August 2020, with Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) attached to write and executive produce.

The update was originally planned to see childhood superheroes Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom all grown up and grappling with having missed out on a normal childhood.

"The Powerpuff Girls used to be America's pint-sized superheroes. Now they're disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" the show's description read when it was announced.

powerpuff girls Dove Cameron as Bubbles, Chloe Bennet as Blossom and Yana Perrault as Buttercup in Powerpuff | Credit: James Acomb/The CW/2021 The CW Network, LLC.

Bennet, 29, was cast as Blossom in March, along with Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. The ensemble has since grown to include Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr. (a new version of villain Mojo Jojo) and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told TVLine in May that the first pilot was "just a miss."

"Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn't feel as rooted in reality as it might have. But again, you learn things when you test things out," Pedowitz said. "And in this case, we felt like, 'Let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board.'"

