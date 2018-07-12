Chloe Bennet has officially confirmed she’s dating Logan Paul — and she doesn’t care what people think about it.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, 26, defended her relationship with the controversial YouTuber, 23, on Twitter after the two were spotted kissing earlier this month.

When a fan asked Bennet why she is dating Paul, the actress said he has changed her “life for the better.”

“Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f— in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Bennet wrote. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

In January, Paul sparked severe outrage over a controversial video that appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan. (He deleted the video, apologized and created a suicide prevention PSA.)

After taking a month-long break following the incident, Paul returned to YouTube to apologize and share how his life has changed.

“I will never, ever forget who I am at my core and no one can make me think I’m something otherwise,” he said. “And as long as I’m learning and improving and getting better as a person, then we good. … And even though I f—ed up — like, I’m an idiot — it doesn’t feel good to have millions of people telling you to go die.”

“I know for a fact everything I do from this point on will get criticism, it will get backlash, because I’m a very polarizing dude,” he continued. “You either love me, or you hate me. … So internet, please, use me, bro. Crucify me, vilify me, and I can promise you one thing, guys — I’m not going anywhere.”