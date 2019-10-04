From Home Alone to Frozen: Check Out All the Christmas Movies and Shows Airing on Freeform

‘Tis the season!

It’s almost that time of year again — and Freeform has all the movies and original shows for Christmastime lovers to cuddle up and watch starting in November.

Along with featuring Christmas staples like Home Alone, Frozen and Miracle on 34th Street, the “Kickoff to Christmas” celebration will premiering two original projects: the film Turkey Drop and a competition series called Wrap Battle.

Hosted by Sheryl Underwood and judged by RuPauls’ Drag Race’s Carson Kressley, the show will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the best gift wrapper and take home $50,000. The series debuts Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

The show is also set to feature celebrity guests on its judges’ panel, including Sherry Cola, Diggy Simmons and Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent.

The network’s original movie Turkey Drop follows Lucy Jacobs (played by Olivia Holt) as she returns home for Thanksgiving break following her first year in college. As she comes home, she suspects that she’s about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart, but to avoid the heartbreak, she works to prove that she’s not the same play-it-safe girl she was as a teenager. The film also features Cheryl Hynes, Ben Levine and Tyler Perez. The film drops on Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

And fans can expect Disney films galore this Holiday season. For the first time, Freeform fans can catch Boomerang, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The BFG, Despicable Me 2 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Here’s a full list of what to expect on Freeform this Holiday season:

Friday, Nov. 1

12:00 p.m. – Paddington

2:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 2

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules

11:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars

1:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

4:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

6:20 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:50 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

11:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

Sunday, Nov. 3

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

8:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules

10:10 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

12:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

4:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

7:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

9:55 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

Monday, Nov. 4

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

7:00 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

Tuesday, Nov. 5

11:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

2:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:30 p.m. – Shrek

4:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University

12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, Nov. 7

12:00 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:00 p.m. – Happy Feet Two

4:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Friday, Nov. 8

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:00 p.m. – TBD

9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 9

7:00 a.m. – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits

9:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life

11:15 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory

1:20 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan

3:25 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

8:00 p.m. – TBD

10:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

Sunday, Nov. 10

7:00 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

7:30 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

9:30 a.m. – Disney’s Mulan

11:35 a.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

1:40 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

4:10 p.m. – TBD

6:10 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

8:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

10:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

Monday, Nov. 11

11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana

5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

7:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:35 p.m. –Matilda

2:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

Wednesday, Nov. 13

12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

Thursday, Nov. 14

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang

2:35 p.m. – The Holiday

5:50 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, Nov. 15

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:20 p.m. – Grown Ups

6:50 p.m. – Matilda

8:55 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 16

7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

11:40 a.m. – Matilda

1:45 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

11:30 p.m. – The BFG (2016)

Sunday, Nov. 17

7:00 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

9:00 a.m. – The BFG (2016)

11:35 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)

1:40 p.m. – Home Alone

4:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Monday, Nov. 18

11:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

Tuesday, Nov. 19

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:35 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Grown Ups

5:05 p.m. – Boomerang

7:45 p.m. – The Blind Slide

12:00 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:00 p.m. – Boomerang

2:35 p.m. –The Blind Side

5:50 p.m. – Home Alone

8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls

Thursday, Nov. 21

11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me

1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:45 p.m. – Home Alone

6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. – Matilda

12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, Nov. 22

11:30 a.m. – Tomorrowland

2:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

4:45 p.m. – Matilda

6:50 p.m. – Shrek

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Saturday, Nov. 23

7:00 a.m. – Tomorrowland

10:10 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)

12:15 p.m. – The Pacifier

2:20 p.m. – Shrek

4:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:30 p.m. – Grown Ups

9:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop

11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

Sunday, Nov. 24

7:00 a.m. – Garfield

9:00 a.m. – The Pacifier

11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Matilda

Monday, Nov. 25

11:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians

1:40 p.m. – Matilda

3:50 p.m. – Home Alone

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle

Tuesday, Nov. 26

11:00 a.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

4:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

7:45 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier

12:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle (Encore)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

7:30 a.m. – Turkey Drop

11:00 a.m. – Paddington

1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

2:35 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man

5:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

Thursday, Nov. 28

7:30 a.m. – Wrap Battle

11:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

1:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:00 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

Friday, Nov. 29

11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two

1:30 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m. – Shrek

10:45 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

Saturday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. – The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

10:15 a.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

3:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas

5:40 p.m. – Shrek

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause