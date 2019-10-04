From Home Alone to Frozen: Check Out All the Christmas Movies and Shows Airing on Freeform

Freeform will also be premiering two originals: competition series Wrap Battle and movie Turkey Drop
‘Tis the season!
It’s almost that time of year again — and Freeform has all the movies and original shows for Christmastime lovers to cuddle up and watch starting in November.
Along with featuring Christmas staples like Home Alone, Frozen and Miracle on 34th Street, the “Kickoff to Christmas” celebration will premiering two original projects: the film Turkey Drop and a competition series called Wrap Battle.
Hosted by Sheryl Underwood and judged by RuPauls’ Drag Race’s Carson Kressley, the show will follow nine contestants as they battle to become the best gift wrapper and take home $50,000. The series debuts Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.
The show is also set to feature celebrity guests on its judges’ panel, including Sherry Cola, Diggy Simmons and Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent.
The network’s original movie Turkey Drop follows Lucy Jacobs (played by Olivia Holt) as she returns home for Thanksgiving break following her first year in college. As she comes home, she suspects that she’s about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart, but to avoid the heartbreak, she works to prove that she’s not the same play-it-safe girl she was as a teenager. The film also features Cheryl Hynes, Ben Levine and Tyler Perez. The film drops on Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.
And fans can expect Disney films galore this Holiday season. For the first time, Freeform fans can catch Boomerang, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The BFG, Despicable Me 2 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Here’s a full list of what to expect on Freeform this Holiday season:
Friday, Nov. 1
12:00 p.m. – Paddington
2:00 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
4:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars
8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 2
7:00 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
9:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules
11:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Cars
1:45 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
4:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
6:20 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
8:50 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
11:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
Sunday, Nov. 3
7:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
8:00 a.m. – Disney’s Hercules
10:10 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
12:40 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas
4:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
7:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
9:55 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas
Monday, Nov. 4
11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me
1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
7:00 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)
9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
Tuesday, Nov. 5
11:30 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
2:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
5:00 p.m. – Shrek
7:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
Wednesday, Nov. 6
11:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
12:30 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:30 p.m. – Shrek
4:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University
12:00 a.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Thursday, Nov. 7
12:00 p.m. – Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:00 p.m. – Happy Feet Two
4:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.
6:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Monsters University
8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
Friday, Nov. 8
11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
1:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
3:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life
5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
8:00 p.m. – TBD
9:00 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 9
7:00 a.m. – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits
9:05 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s A Bug’s Life
11:15 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory
1:20 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan
3:25 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
8:00 p.m. – TBD
10:00 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
12:00 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas
Sunday, Nov. 10
7:00 a.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
7:30 a.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas
9:30 a.m. – Disney’s Mulan
11:35 a.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
1:40 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
4:10 p.m. – TBD
6:10 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
8:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
10:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
Monday, Nov. 11
11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
2:45 p.m. – Disney’s Moana
5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
7:55 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
Tuesday, Nov. 12
11:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
12:35 p.m. –Matilda
2:40 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
Wednesday, Nov. 13
12:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
Thursday, Nov. 14
12:00 p.m. – Boomerang
2:35 p.m. – The Holiday
5:50 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, Nov. 15
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:40 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:20 p.m. – Grown Ups
6:50 p.m. – Matilda
8:55 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 16
7:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:35 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
11:40 a.m. – Matilda
1:45 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox
3:50 p.m. – Home Alone
6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
11:30 p.m. – The BFG (2016)
Sunday, Nov. 17
7:00 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
9:00 a.m. – The BFG (2016)
11:35 a.m. – Dennis the Menace (1993)
1:40 p.m. – Home Alone
4:10 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
9:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Monday, Nov. 18
11:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:00 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
Tuesday, Nov. 19
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:35 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. – Grown Ups
5:05 p.m. – Boomerang
7:45 p.m. – The Blind Slide
12:00 a.m. – The Truth About Christmas
Wednesday, Nov. 20
12:00 p.m. – Boomerang
2:35 p.m. –The Blind Side
5:50 p.m. – Home Alone
8:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls
Thursday, Nov. 21
11:00 a.m. – Marley & Me
1:40 p.m. – Deck the Halls
3:45 p.m. – Home Alone
6:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55 p.m. – Matilda
12:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, Nov. 22
11:30 a.m. – Tomorrowland
2:40 p.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
4:45 p.m. – Matilda
6:50 p.m. – Shrek
8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Saturday, Nov. 23
7:00 a.m. – Tomorrowland
10:10 a.m. – Scooby-Doo (2002)
12:15 p.m. – The Pacifier
2:20 p.m. – Shrek
4:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
6:30 p.m. – Grown Ups
9:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop
11:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
Sunday, Nov. 24
7:00 a.m. – Garfield
9:00 a.m. – The Pacifier
11:00 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:40 p.m. – Rise of the Guardians
6:45 p.m. – Home Alone
9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. – Matilda
Monday, Nov. 25
11:30 a.m. – Rise of the Guardians
1:40 p.m. – Matilda
3:50 p.m. – Home Alone
6:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. – Wrap Battle
Tuesday, Nov. 26
11:00 a.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
4:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
7:45 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier
12:00 a.m. – Wrap Battle (Encore)
Wednesday, Nov. 27
7:30 a.m. – Turkey Drop
11:00 a.m. – Paddington
1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
2:35 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Iron Man
5:40 p.m. – Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier
8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop
Thursday, Nov. 28
7:30 a.m. – Wrap Battle
11:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop
1:00 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:00 p.m. – Despicable Me 2
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox
Friday, Nov. 29
11:30 a.m. – Happy Feet Two
1:30 p.m. – Fantastic Mr. Fox
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:40 p.m. – Shrek
10:45 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)
Saturday, Nov. 30
7:00 a.m. – The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
10:15 a.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)
1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls
3:35 p.m. – Arthur Christmas
5:40 p.m. – Shrek
7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause