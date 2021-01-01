Chip and Joanna Gaines Return for Magnolia Network's Fixer Upper: Welcome Home in New Trailer

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back!

On Friday, Magnolia Network released a new trailer for Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, the network's all new reboot of Chip and Joanna's popular Fixer Upper series. Fixer Upper originally debuted on HGTV in 2013 before it later ended in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the almost two-minute-long clip, the home renovation duo gets back to work doing what they love, as scenes from various episodes of the new series play. In one scene, the pair come across a house filled with trash before they come face to face with a large insect in another.

The clip also includes some witty banter from the ever-lovable Chip, 46. "When you talk about demo, that is a turn on," Chip quips before Joanna, 42, rolls her eyes and proclaims, "Oh gosh!"

Elsewhere, as various scenes from the upcoming series play, a voiceover from Chip is heard, as he shares, "It's good to get back out here, man. We love doing this for a living."

The first four episodes of the new season will air on Discovery+ beginning Friday, Jan. 29, with new episodes available weekly through Feb. 19.

Chip and Joanna decided to step away from Fixer Upper after five seasons on HGTV in order to focus on family and their businesses. "The day we wrapped our final episode of ​Fixer Upper,​ we really believed it was a chapter closed," they said ahead of the show's comeback.

"We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again."

This time around though, Joanna says she and Chip will be doing things a little bit differently. "We want to be smart when it comes to our kids," she told PEOPLE in November. "When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they're a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them."

She added: "But toward the end I started noticing, they don’t necessarily love this. Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We'll see as much of the kids as they want to give us."

RELATED VIDEO: Fixer Upper Is Returning to TV! Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal 'We've Missed Sharing the Stories'

After the series' January premiere, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home will be followed by new episodes on Feb. 5, 12, and 19 on Discovery's new subscription streaming service.

The new streaming platform launches on Monday and will serve as a preview of what is to come when Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network goes live.

Magnolia's sizeable slate of new programming also includes the documentary special The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald, which will see Chip meeting with Gabe Grunewald, a professional runner who died in June 2019 after battling a rare cancer.

Together they set out to train for a marathon and along the way find a friendship that alters Chip’s perspective forever.

The premiere episodes from 10 new shows from the Magnolia Network will also debut on Discovery's streaming service.