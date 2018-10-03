Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Puts Teenage Witch Through Hell in First Full Trailer

If you’re looking for a spooky new show to binge this Halloween season, look no further than the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The upcoming Netflix series, based on the comic books and from Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, finds the beloved teenage witch (Kiernan Shipka) struggling to choose between life as a witch or life with her mortal friends as she turns 16.

And if the first full trailer, released by the streaming giant on Wednesday, is any indication, this coming-of-age drama will be a much darker take on the character, initially brought to life by Melissa Joan Hart on the ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

“I’m not an evil person, but these are desperate times,” the defiant heroine vows in one scene.

The show also features Ross Lynch as Harvey, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, and Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s best friend Rosalind. Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, and Tati Gabrielle also star.

The new show will arrive just in time for Halloween on Oct. 26.