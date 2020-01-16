Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Trailer Shows Kiernan Shipka as the Queen of Hell

The witch is back.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 — and it appears that heroine Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is determined to save boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) from the clutches of Madam Satan in Hell.

Struggling with living a “normal” life, Sabrina enlists the help of her mortal friends — Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson, a.k.a “The Fright Club” — to bring Nick back to Greendale.

“Hell is under new management now,” Sabrina boldly says in the trailer.

However, the rescue mission goes awry when the Dark Lord is unseated and Sabrina must take the title of queen to defend the realm against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

Image zoom Diyah Pera/Netflix

RELATED: Jon Hamm Attends Mad Men Daughter Kiernan Shipka’s 20th Birthday Bash: ‘Dad Showed Up!’

And while Sabrina’s attention is on claiming the throne, her home town of Greendale receives a visit from a mysterious carnival, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven.

So what’s the threat?

A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil, of course.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which debuted its first season in October 2018, is based on the comic books and developed by Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa.

The series also stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabriella, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen.

Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts Jan. 24 on Netflix.