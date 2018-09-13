Netflix's Teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Shows the Dark Side of the Teenage Witch

The first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina definitely lives up to its name.

The teaser for the upcoming Netflix series dropped on Thursday, giving fans their first look at the creepy new take the beloved teenage witch.

In the video, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) gets ready to blow out the candles on her 16th birthday cake. But before she does, there’s a montage of evil images, including, rituals, creepy horned creatures and a spooky rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

The clip also shows her locking lips with a boy who looks like Harvey and ends with her blowing out her candles with a big smile on her face.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Diyah Pera/Netflix

The series, from Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, is based on the comic books that find Sabrina struggling to decide what kind of life she wants while also battling the evil forces that threaten her.

The show also features Ross Lynch as Harvey, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, and Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s best friend Rosalind. Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, and Tati Gabrielle also star.

The new series will arrive just in time for Halloween on Oct. 26