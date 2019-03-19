The Witch Is Back! Watch the Official Trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Season 2

Something is different about Sabrina.

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s second season — and it appears heroine Sabrina is going to delve even further into the darkness this time around.

The character, played by Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka, has fully embraced her inner witch since (spoiler alert!) undergoing her dark baptism and signing the Book of Beasts at the end of season 1. And now that she has, she appears to be exploring some uncharted territory.

Levitation? Check!

Slaughtering demons? Check!

Resurrecting witches? Check!

“I feel like I’ve been walking down this darker path. But maybe it’s not so bad?” Sabrina says in the trailer for the sequel season, dubbed The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2. “I can choose to be afraid of my powers, or I can use them.”

Adds the show in a tagline: “Being wicked never felt so good.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which debuted its first season in October, is based on the comic books and developed by Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa.

Sacasa is also the man behind Riverdale, which is set in the same universe as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. During press for season 1, Shipka, 19, revealed she hoped the two shows’ cast of characters could combine.

“We’re just the town over,” Shipka admitted on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “You know what, as just selfishly as a Riverdale fan, I hope there is. But also Greendale is here and Riverdale is here — both these towns are so action packed, so much stuff is going down. How are they not talking about this or bonding over the fact that all of this stuff is happening?”

“We make little small references to Riverdale on the show, so I hope it happens,” Shipka added.

In addition to Shipka, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also features Ross Lynch as Harvey, Gavin Leatherwood as Nick Scratch, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, and Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina’s best friend Rosalind.

All episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2, drop April 5 on Netflix.