Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to End After Part 4

The final chapter will include eight episodes, which are set to air in late 2020

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming to an end.

The hit Netflix drama will conclude with part 4 of the series, the streaming service announced Wednesday. The final chapter will include eight episodes, which are set to air in late 2020.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan [Shipka] as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which debuted its first season in October 2018, is based on the comic books and developed by Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa.

Shipka, who stars as heroine Sabrina Spellman, seemed to take the news in stride, posting an Instagram celebrating the upcoming final part.

"FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!!" she wrote.

The series also stars Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabriella, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen.