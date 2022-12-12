'Heartstopper' Wins Big at Children's & Family Emmy Awards

Netflix's coming-of-age hit Heartstopper took top honors at the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The series, which follows a friendship–turned–romance between two high school boys, was named outstanding young teen series and star Kit Connor took home the best lead performance award.

Olivia Colman won for best guest performance on the show, and Alice Oseman — who penned the series based on her graphic novel of the same name — received a writing award.

Netflix's superhero series Kid Cosmic also scored multiple awards, winning two for in achievement in animation.

And while Netflix may have canceled The Baby-Sitters Club earlier this year after two seasons, the beloved adaptation based on Ann M. Martin's book series from the 1990s won outstanding children's or family viewing series. And Sesame Street took home the outstanding preschool series statuette.

See the full winner's list below...

Outstanding Preschool Series

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo: Game Edition (HBO Max)

WINNER: Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series

The Astronauts (Nickelodeon)

WINNER: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Disney Channel)

Alicia Silverstone in The Baby-Sitters Club. LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

WINNER: Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical – the Series (Disney+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Outstanding Fiction Special

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

WINNER: Sneakerella (Disney+)

Spin (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (Netflix)

Outstanding Nonfiction Program

Hi I'm Sevy (Magnolia Network)

Kids Baking Championship (Food Network)

Nick News (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race (YouTube.com)

WINNER: Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Preschool Animated Series

WINNER: Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Molly of Denali (PBS)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Santiago of the Seas (Nickelodeon)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS)

Outstanding Animated Series

WINNER: City of Ghosts (Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

WINNER: Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Maya and the Three (Netflix)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Program

Ciao Alberto (Disney+)

Little Bird (Vimeo)

Rhymes through Times (Noggin)

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether (YouTube.com)

WINNER: We the People (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

WINNER: Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Loretta Devine as M'Dear, Family Reunion (Netflix)

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Rueby Wood as Nate, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

WINNER: Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Heartstopper (Netflix)

William Gao as Tao Xu, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

WINNER: Quinn Copeland as Izzy, Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Sammi Haney as Esperanza, Raising Dion (Netflix)

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren, Raising Dion (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Performance in Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

WINNER: Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, Heartstopper (Netflix)

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn, Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Sharon Lawrence as Susan, Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Randall Park as Dr. Choi, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (Disney+)

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena, Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts, Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior)

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones, Baby Shark's Big Show! (Nickelodeon)

WINNER: Daniel Ross as Donald Duck, Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (Disney Junior)

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine, Blaze and the Monster Machines (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program

WINNER: Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO/HBO Max)

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo, The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby, Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in an Animated or Preschool Animated Program

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud, The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Tucker Chandler as Alex, Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu and Peacock)

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma, Doug Unplugs (Apple TV+)

Amir O'Neil as Marty, Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu and Peacock)

WINNER: Andy Walken as Young Durpleton, Centaurworld (Netflix)

Outstanding Host

Tabitha Brown, Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez, The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock)

WINNER: Dame Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (Cartoon Network I TBS)

Jack McBrayer, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+)

Coyote Peterson, Coyote Peterson's Wild Field Trip (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney+)

WINNER: Heartstopper (Netflix)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

WINNER: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

Sneakerella (Disney+)

Spin (Disney Channel)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Children's Animation (Juried)

Background Design: Chris Tsirgiotis, Kid Cosmic (Netflix)

Character Design: Craig McCracken, Kid Cosmic (Netflix) and Ron Velasco, Monsters at Work (Disney+).

Color: Ivan Aguirre, The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) and Alex Konstad, Maya and the Three (Netflix).

Production Design: Alessandro Taini, Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

Storyboard: Benjamin Arcand, SpongeBob's Road to Christmas (Nickelodeon)