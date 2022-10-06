'Chicago P.D.' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'

"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night

By
Published on October 6, 2022 12:23 PM
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Doubt" Episode 701 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Spiridakos as Det. Hailey Upton, Jesse Lee Soffer as Det. Jay Halstead
Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night.

Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport.

In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10.

On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful."

"If I could like every single tweet I would. I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you," he added, along with a heart emoji.

Touching tributes from viewers immediately poured in, with one commenter tweeting, "Thank YOU Jesse!! You have no idea what an impact you made on SO many people. I can only speak for myself, but thank you thank you thank you for being a light, a testament, and savior in so many ways. We love you."

Another fan wrote, "I'm in tears! I couldn't possibly out everything into word, but thank you for everything you brought to us over the last ten years! Best of luck in whatever's next for you!"

CHICAGO P.D. -- "The Other Side" Episode 816 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead
Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Soffer was an original cast member when the series premiered in 2014. Over time, Halstead grew to become a detective of prominence — and Soffer's significance on the series was evident in his involvement in every episode of the series Chicago P.D.

In a statement announcing his departure, he said, "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew."

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he added. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Following the news, Soffer's costars honored his work, including onscreen wife Tracy Spiradakos, who wrote on Instagram: "Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever."

Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer ‘The Absolute Best’ Following His Decision to Exit ‘Chicago P.D.’
Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos. Tracy Spiridakos Instagram

LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, wrote on Instagram ahead of Wednesday's episode, "To make a long story short, it will never be the same."

Soffer is the fourth original cast member to leave the series. Sophia Bush, who played Erin Lindsay, left at the end of season 4; Elias Koteas departed in season 5 when his character Alvin Olinsky died in the line of duty, and Jon Seda, a.k.a. Antonio Dawson, exited in season 6.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
CHICAGO P.D. -- "A Good Man" Episode 1003 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
'Chicago P.D.' : Jesse Lee Soffer's Final Episode Sees Jay Halstead Turn in His Badge
Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer ‘The Absolute Best’ Following His Decision to Exit ‘Chicago P.D.’
Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer 'the Absolute Best' amid His 'Chicago P.D.' Exit News
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Lies" Episode 911 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead
Jesse Lee Soffer to Exit 'Chicago P.D.' in Season 10 This Fall: I'll 'Always Be Proud'
Ice-T and Kelli Giddish
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving 'SVU'
Mariksa Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay Calls Kelli Giddish a 'Lifelong Friend' Ahead of 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Squid Game' Stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon Play 'Red Light, Green Light' at Emmys: 'Good Luck'
Bob Odenkirk
'Better Call Saul' 's Bob Odenkirk Says Goodbye to Show in Farewell Video, Thanks Fans for 'Giving Us a Chance'
Jonathan Banks, Peter Gould, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Bob Odenkirk, and Giancarlo Esposito
'Better Call Saul' Fans Go Wild During Series Finale After AMC+ Faces Streaming 'Issues'
THE BACHELORETTE - ABCs "The Bachelorette" stars Logan
Logan Palmer Admits to 'Destructive Thoughts and Constant Doubt' Before 'Bachelorette' COVID Elimination
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Chicago Fire
Jesse Spencer Returning for the 'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Finale — and That Big Wedding
American actress Mary Alice attends the 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, 19th September 1993.
Mary Alice, 'A Different World' and 'Sparkle' Actress, Dead at 85: 'A Shoulder We All Stood On'
Mandy Moore as Rebecca in This Is Us
'This Is Us' and Mandy Moore Snubbed by Emmys for Final Season
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
NEW AMSTERDAM --"Castles Made of Sand" Episode 421 -- Pictured: Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe
'New Amsterdam' Star Freema Agyeman Reveals She Will Not Return for Fifth and Final Season
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Addresses 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub as She Reflects on Show's'' 'Incredible Legacy'