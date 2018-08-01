Chicago P.D. Actress Marina Squerciati Says She Is a Late Millionaire's Secret Daughter

Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati claims she is the child of the late John R. Jakobson, a wealthy financier, and wants to be included in his estate, the New York Post reports.

Squerciati, 37, had no further comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Squerciati claims that Jakobson, who died in 2017 and was worth $100 million, promised that he would leave money for her in his will, which includes no such provision.

Squerciati’s request to benefit from Jakobson’s estate “amounts to nothing more than an avaricious attempt to enforce an alleged, vague oral promise made to [her] mother, rather than to herself, and which resulted in no legally recognizable injury to her,” Jakobson’s son Nicholas’ lawyers told the Post.

The lawyers reportedly offered her $50,000, saying that she had “ample opportunity as an adult” to make sure that Jakobson left her money in his will.

The New York Post reports that court papers show that Jakobson gave Squerciati’s mother, Marie, $1,200 per month for two decades. He allegedly paid $175,000 so that Squerciati could attend the Dalton School and $131,000 so that she could attend Northwestern University.

Jakobson’s first marriage to Barbara Jakobson ended in divorce in the 1970s. One of their three children, Maggie Wheeler, played Janice — becoming famous for her iconic “Oh! My! Gawd!” — on Friends. John and Barbara’s son died, according to John’s obituary.

Jakobson then allegedly had affairs with Bess Myerson, a former Miss America, and Marie Squerciati before marrying Joan Jacobson in 1983. John and Joan had son Nicholas together, and Joan had a daughter from a previous relationship. Part of the “extraordinary” costs of Marina’s secret, according to court filings found by the New York Post, was that Marina Squerciati lost “any relationship whatsoever with her half-siblings.”

Joan commented to the New York Post, “I’m not aware of it at all … She said she was John’s daughter?” She added, “This has all hit me, like, I don’t know — a snowstorm.”