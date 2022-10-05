'Chicago P.D.' : Jesse Lee Soffer's Final Episode Sees Jay Halstead Turn in His Badge

The original cast member announced in August that he would be leaving the series this fall

By
Breanne L. Heldman
Published on October 5, 2022 11:28 PM
CHICAGO P.D. -- "A Good Man" Episode 1003 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D.

"I left it all out there for this one," Jesse Lee Soffer wrote on Instagram ahead of Wednesday night's episode of Chicago P.D. It would be his final chapter as Detective Jay Halstead after 10 years in the role.

The actor announced in August that he would be leaving the series early in season 10. Soffer was an original castmember when the series premiered in 2014.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," he said in a statement.

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he added. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Thus far, Soffer has not given a reason for his departure.

CHICAGO P.D. -- "A Good Man" Episode 1003 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
Lori Allen/NBC

In the episode, Halstead, a former Army Ranger, was determined to keep a fellow veteran's reputation clean because the man, Lenny Gibson, had been a lookout for a group robbing a pharmacy, but took a bullet for a pregnant woman and saved her life. In order to do so, he ended up lying, breaking protocol and breaking and entering into a stash house without calling it in and without backup.

While there, Halstead wound up in a scuffle with one of the criminals, and, in self-defense, stabbed him to death.

When Halstead's wife, Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), and boss, Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), witnessed what had happened — they had tracked Halstead to the location — they immediately began formulating a fictional chain of events to keep Halstead's name clean. Much like they had done in a similar, and similarly shady, incident last season.

All that dishonestly didn't sit well with Halstead, and the next day, he went to see Chief Patrick O'Neal (Michael Gaston). "I'm here to tell the truth," Jay said. But before Jay could say more, the chief went on to congratulate him on all the lives saved by the bust.

Jay clearly changed his mind. He stood up and said, "Thank you, sir," as he handed in his badge.

Moments later, he told Hailey of his decision: "I spoke to Lenny's friend Nolan. They need people, they need soldiers to run units doing drug intervention. You were right about me. I've changed," Halstead said. "Nolan put in a call and the Army offered me a spot."

As Hailey cried and pleaded, Jay continued: "I took the job. I'll be posted in Bolivia. It's black and white. It's good and bad. It's right and wrong. It's no more of this. I need that. I need that back."

Of their future together, he added, "It's not forever. It's eight months, maybe a little longer. But I swear to you that we're going to get through this because you're the love of my life, and if I'm yours, then you'll know that you have to let me go."

CHICAGO P.D. -- "Let it Bleed" Episode 1002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC)
Lori Allen/NBC

Halstead's final moments, however, were spent with Voight, who turned up at the airport.

"You can have any job you want in the department. I'd tell you I'd make sure of it, but you don't need me," Voight said. "You don't want to be me."

"No, it's worse than that. I do. I do want to be you," Jay said. "But it's like you've always told me: I'm not. And I shouldn't try."

And, with that, they shook hands and walked off.

Just after his announcement, Spiradakos wrote on Instagram, "Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You're the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I'll miss being on set with you every day. I can't wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever."

On Wednesday, Soffer's castmate LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, began celebrating him before the episode even aired. "To make a long story short, it will never be the same," he wrote on Instagram.

Soffer is the fourth original cast member to leave the series. Sophia Bush, who played Erin Lindsay, left at the end of season 4; Elias Koteas departed in season 5 when his character, Alvin Olinsky, died in the line of duty; and Jon Seda, a.k.a. Antonio Dawson, exited in season 6.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

