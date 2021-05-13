Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama After 6 Seasons 

All good things must come to an end, including Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta's time on Chicago Med.

After six seasons, DeVitto, 36, and DaCosta, 38, are leaving their longtime roles on the series as Dr. Natalie Manning and Nurse April Sexton, respectively, PEOPLE confirms. Following Deadline's initial report about the casting shakeup on Wednesday, both DeVitto and DaCosta subsequently announced their departures via Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In DeVitto's post, she acknowledged the fond experience she had from being a part of the NBC hit.

"It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons," she wrote, sharing photos of herself in character. "But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye."

Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta

The Vampire Diaries alum added, "Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can't wait to share what's to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude, Torrey ❤️."

DaCosta, for her part, shared a more extensive farewell statement that was accompanied by several shots of her with the cast. She also included a video of herself thanking the cast and crew on the show's set.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person ... my time as April Sexton on Chicago Med has come to a close," she wrote.

"I am so grateful to [co-creator] Dick Wolf, [executive producer] Peter Jankowski, show runners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, our producers (and stellar directors) Michael Waxman and Michael Pressman, and the entire Wolf Entertainment team for believing in me from the show's very inception, and for giving April wings to explore such dynamic storylines," she continued. "The cast and crew were so good to me and the background actors gave me so much energy and love, even in silence. Thank you Alex for always keeping my makeup on point! Thank you, Rukey! Thank you, Albert for coming in for the last 2 seasons of April's hair story!"

Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta

DaCosta noted that the cast is "phenomenal" as she proceeded to give each of them a special shout-out. She added, "I appreciate y'all so much. I'm going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family. With love and gratitude... farewell 🙏🏾."

NBC declined to provide further comment to PEOPLE on DeVitto and DaCosta's exits. However, according to Deadline, fellow original cast members S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee and Marlyne Barrett are expected to return.

Chicago Med premiered on NBC in 2015. The popular drama follows the medical staff who work for Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency department.

Before season 5 concluded in April 2020, NBC renewed Chicago Med that February through season 8. The show's sixth season premiered in November.