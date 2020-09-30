Chicago Med Pauses Production After Positive COVID-19 Test

Filming for the upcoming season of Chicago Med will be on hold for two weeks

NBC’s Chicago Med is pausing production for two weeks after a crew member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, a regular rapid test on the set came back positive for a crew member and the person was sent home, Deadline reported. The positive test also prompted contact tracing — one of the guidelines in the NBCU Production Playbook — and a 14-day production shut down out of caution.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

NBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Chicago Med is currently filming for its sixth season, which is set to premiere on November 11th alongside its fellow Chicago series’ — Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Image zoom Chicago Med Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

According to Variety, the production pause will not delay the season premiere for Chicago Med nor the production plans for the other two Chicago shows, which are set to begin filming October 6.

Chicago Med, along with most other TV shows and films, first halted production at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. In recent months, however, production has begun to resume for many projects with various safety protocols in place, including frequent testing.

Image zoom Chicago Med Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

The reopenings have led to several filming delays when tests come back positive. Earlier this month, news broke that work on the upcoming Batman movie was put on hold when star Robert Pattinson, 34, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a source who spoke to Vanity Fair.

The delay came just days after The Batman resumed production following an initial shutdown due to the pandemic in March. Warner Bros. did not confirm who on set was infected at the time but did tell Vanity Fair in a statement, "A member of The Batman production tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

About two weeks later, Entertainment Weekly reported that the superhero film had resumed production.