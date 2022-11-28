'Chicago Med' Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials

April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7

By
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman

Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 12:00 PM
CHICAGO MED -- "This Could Be The Start of Something New" Episode 809
Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med!

We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode.

April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly rekindled their romance. After Ethan told Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), "It's much easier the second time around. It's like we got all the big arguments out of the way," in episode 7 of this season, episode 8 kicked off with Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) receiving a mysterious letter, which turned out to be the wedding invitation.

In PEOPLE's exclusive First Look photo, fans can see the happy couple ecstatic as they exchange their vows, with Ethan wearing a classic tux and April in a dramatic, elegant bridal gown.

"April was raised Catholic, so a traditional church wedding was important both to her and her family," co-showrunner Andrew Schneider tells PEOPLE. "April's white wedding dress reflects her love of tradition."

The dress itself "was designed by Tony Ward, a Lebanese-Italian designer, referred to as 'The Architect of Detail,'" the show's costume designer, Susan Kaufmann, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The dress is named 'Vanaria.'"

CHICAGO MED -- "It May Not Be Forever" Episode 514 -- Pictured: (l-r) Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, Brian Tee as Ethan Choi
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Finding the perfect dress for the beloved character wasn't easy. "The details are especially important with television because you spend most of the time in closer shots," Kaufmann explains.

"I took Yaya dress shopping and we tried about 15 dresses from three different shops," she continues. "After looking at photos and videos, we agreed on the final three, but it always came back to this dress. It had all the elements: it's classic and yet glamorous, and the fabric and detail are so beautiful and romantic!"

The decision to bring April and Ethan back together and have them marry began at the start of the season, according to Schneider and co-showrunner Diane Frolov.

"Both have evolved professionally and emotionally in ways that allow them finally to join their lives together," says Frolov. "When they reconnected earlier this season, April saw that Ethan was now more open, less rigid; and Ethan realized he could now be the man she needed. This allowed the feelings both still felt for one another to blossom."

CHICAGO MED -- "Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This" Episode 806 -- Pictured: Brian Tee as Ethan Choi
George Burns Jr/NBC

After the wedding, the couple will have big plans: "They're starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago," says Schneider.

He adds: "They'll remain in town!" — meaning there may be ample opportunities for them to swing by the Gaffney E.D. in the future, even though both will have left the show.

"We felt [the wedding] gave closure and a happy ending to the Ethan-April love story," Frolov says. "It also felt like a compelling next chapter in his life as a doctor."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
DaCosta attends the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Yaya DaCosta Returns to 'Chicago Med' in Surprise Appearance after Season 6 Exit
Porsha Williams https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married! Inside Their Nigerian Ceremony — the First of 2 Weddings
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' Relationship Timeline
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Relationship Timeline
NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr wedding photos exclusive
Kelly Oubre Jr. Is Married! Inside the NBA Star's Luxe Tropical Wedding to Wife Shylynn
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta
'Chicago Med' 's Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama After 6 Seasons 
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb's Relationship Timeline
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
UPtv's holiday movie slate
UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and 'Gilmore Girls'
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
JASON TARTICK, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline