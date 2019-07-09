Chicago Med: Collin Donnell Will Reportedly Return to Conclude Dr. Connor's Character Arc

A familiar face will return for Chicago Med‘s season 5.

According to TVLine, Colin Donnell, a.k.a Dr. Connor Rhodes on the hit NBC show, will return to wrap up his character’s storyline in the upcoming season premiere. PEOPLE is out to NBC.

In April, the network announced that Donnell and Norma Kuhling, who plays Dr. Ava Bekker, were exiting the show, along with Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice star Jon Seda. The cast shakeup was reportedly due to creative reasons.

Donnell, who had played Dr. Connor on Chicago Med since season 1, bid farewell to the role on Twitter at the time.

“Sorry to say that this is true,” he wrote. “I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.”

Donnell, like many of the franchise regulars, also made several appearances on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

Sophia Bush, who left P.D. in 2017, gave a shout-out to the actor, replying to his tweet: “A true gentleman, you are, dear sir. Much love.”

Season 5 of Chicago Med premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.