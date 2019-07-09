Chicago Med: Collin Donnell Will Reportedly Return to Conclude Dr. Connor's Character Arc

The actor will reportedly return to wrap up his character's storyline on the NBC show

By Aurelie Corinthios
July 09, 2019 12:32 PM

A familiar face will return for Chicago Med‘s season 5.

According to TVLine, Colin Donnell, a.k.a Dr. Connor Rhodes on the hit NBC show, will return to wrap up his character’s storyline in the upcoming season premiere. PEOPLE is out to NBC.

In April, the network announced that Donnell and Norma Kuhling, who plays Dr. Ava Bekker, were exiting the show, along with Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice star Jon Seda. The cast shakeup was reportedly due to creative reasons.

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Donnell, who had played Dr. Connor on Chicago Med since season 1, bid farewell to the role on Twitter at the time.

“Sorry to say that this is true,” he wrote. “I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.”

Donnell, like many of the franchise regulars, also made several appearances on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

Sophia Bush, who left P.D. in 2017, gave a shout-out to the actor, replying to his tweet: “A true gentleman, you are, dear sir. Much love.”

Season 5 of Chicago Med premieres Sept. 25 on NBC.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.