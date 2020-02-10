Chicago Fire Sneak Peek Shows Taylor Kinney's Severide Isn't Exactly the Greatest Best Man

Kelly Severide is good at many things — but it seems being a best man isn’t one of them.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s season 8 episode of Chicago Fire, Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) is feeling overwhelmed about his upcoming wedding to Chloe, and Severide (Taylor Kinney), the man who’s supposed to be right by his side, is nowhere to be found.

“Twenty-seven flavors to choose from,” Cruz stresses after Mouch (Christian Stolte) asks him about the wedding cake. “I didn’t even know that there were 27 flavors!”

Mouch compounds Cruz’s meltdown when he brings up the bachelor party. “Ugh, something else I need to plan!” Cruz moans.

One row of lockers away, Cruz’s best man is focused on figuring out if he’s left his wallet at home. His girlfriend, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), comes over to properly shame him: “Did you not even hear Cruz spinning out just now? Kelly, you’re his best man. He needs your help.”

Something tells us Kelly will step up — and plan one heck of a bachelor party.

But the bachelor party, along with Cruz’s eventual wedding, won’t be without some emotion. Cruz’s best friend and roommate Otis (Yuriy Sardarov) died in the season 8 premiere ,and his absence will surely be felt.

“We said in the writers’ room back in June that if we’re going to lose Otis in the first episode, we don’t want it to be a cheap plot device to get some shocking moment and then forget about it and act like it didn’t happen,” showrunner Derek Haas told PEOPLE in November. “So we decided that what would be interesting thematically will be to see how each person deals with this differently and at different rates and different emotions. Obviously, Cruz was really close to him and that’s going to be a hard wound to heal.”

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.