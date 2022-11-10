How 'Chicago Fire' Stars Taylor Kinney and Joe Miñoso Keep It Sexy, from Zumba to Big Macs

After 11 seasons on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney and Joe Miñoso must be doing something right.

The two actors, who have been cast members on the hit NBC show since its launch in 2012, both appear in this week's 2022 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue — and, well, they seem rather surprised about it.

"I don't know how this guy rocks this body for 10 years the way he does and downs as many Big Macs as he does," Miñoso, 44, says of Kinney, 41. "It's insane."

But Kinney, who plays Lt. Kelly Severide, is generous with his love for the McDonald's sandwich. He buys in bulk for birthdays.

"Taylor has now gone out of his way to buy me as many Big Macs on my birthday, as how old I am," says Miñoso. "Forty-four Big Macs showed up in my trailer. I don't know how I'm going to stay sexy if I just keep getting Big Macs from Taylor."

Explains Kinney, "I've been doing this for two years and it's like family. We're a surrogate family, and Joe's birthday falls right in the perfect spot for Big Macs for some reason. It just hits the spot."

"There's something about Fall and Big Macs," Miñoso adds.

For the man behind Joe Cruz, cardio is the secret to his success.

"I'm a big fan of Zumba," says Miñoso. "I do a lot of cardio work with Zumba. I love bike riding."

The actor's love of the cardio dance workout paid off in a season 3 episode when Cruz taught a Zumba class to a number of the Firehouse 51 team. Kinney, who did not participate in the scene, he was duly impressed.

"He ruled the roost, ruled the room," Kinney recalls. "He had everybody going. Christian Stolte — Mouch — can dance! And that's sexy."

Adds Miñoso, "Jesse Spencer cannot. But also, kind of sexy."

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.