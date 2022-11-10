Entertainment TV How 'Chicago Fire' Stars Taylor Kinney and Joe Miñoso Keep It Sexy, from Zumba to Big Macs The two original cast members appear in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue By Breanne L. Heldman Breanne L. Heldman Instagram Twitter Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email After 11 seasons on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney and Joe Miñoso must be doing something right. The two actors, who have been cast members on the hit NBC show since its launch in 2012, both appear in this week's 2022 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue — and, well, they seem rather surprised about it. "I don't know how this guy rocks this body for 10 years the way he does and downs as many Big Macs as he does," Miñoso, 44, says of Kinney, 41. "It's insane." Doug Inglish Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale: Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's Wedding Brings Fans to Tears But Kinney, who plays Lt. Kelly Severide, is generous with his love for the McDonald's sandwich. He buys in bulk for birthdays. "Taylor has now gone out of his way to buy me as many Big Macs on my birthday, as how old I am," says Miñoso. "Forty-four Big Macs showed up in my trailer. I don't know how I'm going to stay sexy if I just keep getting Big Macs from Taylor." Explains Kinney, "I've been doing this for two years and it's like family. We're a surrogate family, and Joe's birthday falls right in the perfect spot for Big Macs for some reason. It just hits the spot." "There's something about Fall and Big Macs," Miñoso adds. Joe Miñoso. Doug Inglish For the man behind Joe Cruz, cardio is the secret to his success. "I'm a big fan of Zumba," says Miñoso. "I do a lot of cardio work with Zumba. I love bike riding." 9-1-1's Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Kenneth Choi Recount the Show's Craziest Calls Doug Inglish The actor's love of the cardio dance workout paid off in a season 3 episode when Cruz taught a Zumba class to a number of the Firehouse 51 team. Kinney, who did not participate in the scene, he was duly impressed. "He ruled the roost, ruled the room," Kinney recalls. "He had everybody going. Christian Stolte — Mouch — can dance! And that's sexy." Adds Miñoso, "Jesse Spencer cannot. But also, kind of sexy." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.