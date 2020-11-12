The news comes nearly one month after one of the show's spin-offs, Chicago Med, paused production for a positive test

Chicago Fire Shuts Down Production for Two Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Tests

NBC’s Chicago Fire has paused production for two weeks following multiple positive COVID-19 tests, PEOPLE can confirm.

Several members of the show's production team tested positive for the virus during a routine test as part of the show's COVID safety protocols.

Out of an abundance of caution, production on season 9 of NBC drama was halted as the affected individuals closely interact with other members of the cast and crew.

According to Deadline, Chicago Fire went back to filming on Oct. 6 after first stopping production at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The news of the positive tests comes nearly a month after Chicago Fire's fellow series, Chicago Med, also stopped production for two weeks after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sept. 29, a regular rapid test on the set came back positive for a crew member, and the person was sent home, Deadline reported at the time and NBC confirmed to PEOPLE.

Following the same protocol as Chicago Fire, the positive test also prompted contact tracing — one of the guidelines in the NBCU Production Playbook — and a 14-day production shut down out of caution.

Chicago Med is currently filming for its sixth season, which premiered Wednesday alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

The One Chicago franchise, along with most other TV shows and films, first halted production at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. In recent months, however, production has begun to resume for many projects with various safety protocols in place, including frequent testing.

The reopenings have led to several filming delays when tests come back positive.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta also paused filming this week after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19, PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday.

"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production told PEOPLE. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

In addition to TV series, movies including The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion also all paused filming during the year to allow for quarantining after positive tests.