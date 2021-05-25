Chicago Fire Sneak Peek: See the Adorable Way Severide Reveals His Engagement to Kidd

Wedding bells have such a more lovely ring than the bells going off at Firehouse 51 sending the team on a call, don't they?

On Wednesday's season 9 finale of Chicago Fire, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have some big news to share with the rest of the team. After all, Severide popped the question and they got engaged mid-fire during last week's episode.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Severide finds the perfect way to tell his colleagues.

Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo

As Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) prepares to begin his regular briefing at the top of the shift, he stops and confirms that Severide had something he wanted to say.

"Okay, I have spring cleaning assignments," he declares as the rest of the firehouse groans.

He hands out the first few before looking at his clipboard and muttering, "And, lemme see. Cleaning out the storage closet is..." He pauses. "My fiancée."

"What?!" Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) shouts, before the entire firehouse erupts into cheers and applause.

Before things can get a little too crazy, those aforementioned bells go off, signaling another emergency.

chicago fire

Of course, this is a Chicago Fire season finale. Not everything is going to be sunshine and celebration.

The logline for the episode, ominously called "No Survivors," reads: "The firehouse reacts to some exciting news, a mysterious stranger arrives and a shocking call takes Severide's breath away."

We also know that something's up with Boden, as he implied there were big changes afoot at 51 during last week's installment.