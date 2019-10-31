Chicago Fire Shocker! Monica Raymund to Return as Gabby Dawson in Winter Finale

Gabby Dawson is back in Chicago!

Monica Raymund is returning to Chicago Fire for the season 8 winter finale, which airs Nov. 20.

Raymund, who played the beloved paramedic/firefighter, left the series in 2018 at the end of season 6 when Gabby moved to Puerto Rico to do relief work and amicably ended her marriage to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) who chose to remain in Chicago at Firehouse 51. She did make a brief re-appearance at the beginning of season 7.

“Fans can expect sparks to fly from the Dawson and Casey reunion,” Raymund told Entertainment Weekly, which was the first to report news of her return. “Dawson and Casey will always have an unbreakable bond, and their love is a special love that I think will forever stay alive. The fans don’t want to miss this episode — we get to see Dawson and Casey’s love in a new light.”

What light that might be — and if it involves Casey’s slow-burn flirtation with Dawson’s good friend Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) — is yet to be revealed.

“Dawson is back in town to help raise money for her aid organization and stops by Firehouse 51 to see Otis’ memorial and to reconnect with everyone,” showrunner Derek Haas told EW.

He also teases that “almost everyone is delighted to see her,” so perhaps we can expect a little friction from those who may have felt abandoned by her.

“The cast of Chicago Fire will always be my family, and it was so wonderful to work with them again,” Raymund said. “It was such a positive experience returning to the family, and I’m so happy and grateful for a chance to work with all of them again.”

Upon the reveal of her departure from the series which she helped launch in 2012, she wrote the following note on Twitter: “It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experience of my life. I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life. I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica.”

Jon Seda, who played Gabby’s brother Antonio Dawson on Chicago P.D., left the franchise earlier this year.

After her departure, Raymund filmed a new series, Hightown, for Starz. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.