'Chicago Fire' : Jesse Spencer to Return in Season 11 amid Taylor Kinney's Absence

Original cast member Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey, left the NBC drama in the fifth episode of season 10

By
Published on March 10, 2023 01:02 AM
Chicago Fire
Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When one Chicago Fire fan favorite leaves, another one returns.

On Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed that Jesse Spencer will be returning to the NBC drama after Taylor Kinney took a leave of absence from the series. Variety was the first to report the news.

Spencer will be coming back as Capt. Matt Casey in the 18th episode of season 11, which will air on April 5. No details about his character's storyline have been released.

Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

PEOPLE confirmed in October 2021 that the actor would be leaving the series. The original cast member's character departed on the 200th episode when Casey moved to Portland to become the legal guardian to the two teenage sons of Andy Darden, a Firehouse 51 firefighter who died in the show's pilot episode in 2012.

However, Spencer returned once before since his exit when Casey came back for the wedding of his best friend Kelly Severide (Kinney) to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) during the season 10 finale.

"Jesse Spencer so understands the character — and especially the relationship that Casey has with Severide, the bond of that friendship — and he knew the character had promised to be there at the wedding as the Best Man," Chicago Fire co-showrunner Andrea Newman told PEOPLE at the time. "Jesse is just like Casey: he's a man of his word and he was going to make it happen. He is completely connected to the character in that way."

But Casey will not be reunited with Severide during this return as a source close to the production of Chicago Fire confirmed to PEOPLE in January that Kinney would be taking a leave of absence from the series "to deal with a personal matter."

Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

In the March 2 episode titled "Damage Control," it was revealed that Kinney's character was attending "the best arson investigation training program in the world" to explain his absence from the show.

According to Capt. Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper) from the Office of Fire Investigation, the program was a last-minute opportunity that was too good for Severide to pass up. Even though Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) was upset that he lost one of his best firefighters, Van Meter reminded him that Severide joining the program doesn't necessarily mean that he's leaving the firehouse.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related Articles
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Something for the Pain" Episode 1110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland
How 'Chicago Fire' Explained Taylor Kinney's Absence from the Show
Chicago Fire
Jesse Spencer Returning for the 'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Finale — and That Big Wedding
CHICAGO FIRE -- "The Magnificent City of Chicago" Episode 1022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd
'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Finale Sneak Peek Shows the Stellaride Wedding and Jesse Spencer's Return
Alberto Rosende, Miranda Rae Mayo
'Chicago Fire' Temporarily Halts Production After Shots Fired Near Set
CHICAGO FIRE -- "The Magnificent City of Chicago" Episode 1022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd
'Chicago Fire' Season 10 Finale: Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's Wedding Brings Fans to Tears
Chicago Fire
Jesse Spencer Departs 'Chicago Fire' After 200 Episodes — But He May Return: 'A Perfect Full Circle'
emily van camp, mark consuelos, damian lewis
The Biggest TV Show Exits of 2021
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Something for the Pain" Episode 1110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland
Taylor Kinney to Take a Leave of Absence from 'Chicago Fire'
Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Old Magnum P.I. Costar for Reunion on Blue Bloods
Tom Selleck Welcomes Back Former 'Magnum P.I.' Costar Larry Manetti for Reunion on 'Blue Bloods'
Richard Belzer PaleyLive NY Presents - 'Homicide Life on the Street: A Reunion'
Revisit Richard Belzer's Heartwarming 'Parting Scene' on 'Law & Order: SVU'
Richard Belzer during Richard Belzer Ad Shoot for the "Little Shelter Animal Adoption Center" at Jim Saldano Studio in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage)
Richard Belzer, 'Law & Order: SVU' Star, Dead at 78
SMA Firefighters of the year
How 'Chicago Fire' Stars Taylor Kinney and Joe Miñoso Keep It Sexy, from Zumba to Big Macs
CHICAGO P.D. -- "Lies" Episode 911 -- Pictured: Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead
Jesse Lee Soffer Will Reportedly Return to 'Chicago P.D.' — as Director
THE BLACKLIST -- "Lady Luck (#69)" Episode 616 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
'The Blacklist' Will End After Upcoming 10th Season: 'It's Been Incredibly Fun'
THAT '70S SHOW, Danny Masterson, 1998-2006.
How Does 'That '90s Show' Explain Danny Masterson's Absence? What to Know
SMA Firefighters of the year
Holy Smokes! See 10 of the Sexiest Firefighters on TV Now