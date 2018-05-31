Chicago Fire Actress DuShon Monique Brown's Cause of Death Revealed

Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown‘s cause of death has been revealed.

Brown, who played Connie, the assistant to Chief Boden, on the NBC series, died from sepsis of unknown etiology, which is as an infection of the blood of unknown origin, a representative for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Contributing factors include hypertensive cardiovascular disease and obesity, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. Sepsis occurs when chemicals released into the bloodstream to fight the infection trigger inflammatory responses throughout the body,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “This inflammation can trigger a cascade of changes that can damage multiple organ systems, causing them to fail.”

The actress passed away in March at the age of 49, her talent agency confirmed to PEOPLE.

Executive producer Dick Wolf told Chicago Tribune, “The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

Brown acted in the show since 2012. She was previously in Empire, Shameless and Prison Break.

The Chicago Tribune also reported she had an extensive theater background, acting in multiple theater stages such as the Goodman, Lookingglass, Drury Lane, MPAACT, Victory Gardens and Pegasus Players.

TMZ first reported Brown’s cause of death.