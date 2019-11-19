Chicago Fire's Dawson and Casey Reunite in Sneak Peek: 'A Lot of Feelings Wrapped Up Here'

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us?

Monica Raymund returns to Chicago Fire in the season 8 winter finale and, ever since the announcement of her appearance, Dawsey fans have been wondering what Gabriela Dawson’s first interactions with her ex-husband, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer), might look like. And now we know.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode, titled “Best Friend Magic,” Casey and his team return to Firehouse 51 to find Dawson catching up with her old pals. One might expect that to be awkward: After all, Dawson left Casey and ended their marriage to become an aid worker in Puerto Rico at the end of season 6. Since then, he’s had a slow-burn, will-they-or-won’t-they flirtation with one of her best friends, paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

But Brett seems natural at the beginning of the clip, introducing Dawson to the newest member of Truck 81. And Dawson seems to have hearts coming out of her eyes as she shakes his hand and says, “You’ve got a great captain you’re working under,” turning to Casey and tucking her hair behind her ear.

Image zoom Adrian Burrows/NBC

RELATED: Chicago Fire Boss Explains That Heartbreaking Premiere Death — ‘It Was Right for the Show’

The sparks don’t stop there. Once the rest of the gang steps aside to give them a little space to catch up, Casey makes small talk about the length of Dawson’s trip — “Two days, huh?” — and Dawson rambles on about the purpose of her visit.

“I’ll try to make it longer next time,” she says. “This trip kinda came out of nowhere. There’s this fundraiser ball thing and the doctor who covers it for my organization had a conflict, so they sent me. Well, ordered me actually. Turns out big donors like to rub elbows with aid workers who are out in the field. I guess it opens up their pocketbooks or something. I don’t know.”

“Well, I hope you weren’t reluctant to come here because of me,” Casey says.

Dawson responds, “No. I have a lot of feelings wrapped up here.”

Image zoom Adrian Burrows/NBC

RELATED: Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med Lose Major Players, Including Jon Seda and Colin Donnell

“Fans can expect sparks to fly from the Dawson and Casey reunion,” Raymund previously told Entertainment Weekly, which was the first to report news of her return. “Dawson and Casey will always have an unbreakable bond, and their love is a special love that I think will forever stay alive. The fans don’t want to miss this episode — we get to see Dawson and Casey’s love in a new light.”

After her departure from Chicago Fire, Raymund filmed a new series, Hightown, for Starz. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.