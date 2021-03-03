Cheyenne Jackson Says His Family Helped Him Stay Sober amid COVID-19: 'I Gotta Be Fully On'

Cheyenne Jackson is speaking candidly about his dedication to staying sober.

In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, the 45-year-old actor opened up about maintaining his seven years of sobriety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, I gotta be fully on," The American Horror Story star said, adding that his husband, Jason Landau, and the pair's twins, daughter Willow and son Ethan, 4, have played a large role in his decision to not drink.

"Jason and I have definitely had moments because we're both sober — that's where we met, in an AA meeting — we've both had moments where we're like, 'If we had a glass of wine right now, nobody would blame us,' " he added.

"And then we talk it through and realize that our lives are better [without alcohol] and we find something else to do," Jackson said. "And it usually involves being with the kids, doing something to get your mind out of that."

Back in 2014, Jackson previously talked to NBC New York about his battle with addiction, calling himself a "high-functioning alcoholic."

"Practically nobody knew, not even my parents," Jackson said at the time. "I always showed up, I knew my lines, I looked okay. [But] I always felt like I was missing out. That's why I drank and did drugs. I always felt like there was a party I hadn't been to, or 'Oh, where is everybody going now.' "

This was especially hard for the out actor "in the gay community," Jackson said, "where most of our interactions involve bars and parties."

When he decided to get sober, Jackson said he struggled with the idea of giving up that aspect of his social life.

"I thought, 'Now my social life is over so what am I going to do?' But I realized, I'm going to be more fun because I'll do the same stuff but I'll remember it. … I've been to every party, met everybody I wanted to meet and done everything I wanted to do. It's time to just grow up and be accountable and have some integrity."

While speaking with Page Six, Jackson said that working out during quarantine has also helped him stay on his health journey.