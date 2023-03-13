Cheryl Burke Wants to Avoid 'Stagnant' Dynamic in Next Relationship: 'I'm Not About to Live That Again'

The DWTS alum admits that while she is "not searching" for love after her split from Matthew Lawrence, she realizes "the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 07:28 PM
Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party
Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke isn't giving up hope on finding love again.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 38, revealed what she's hoping to avoid in her next relationship after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence last September.

"As I've changed, the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed," she told E! News. "It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it, life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again."

Despite knowing what she wants in a potential new beau, Burke admitted she won't be swiping for matches.

"If the right guy comes along, so be it, but I am not searching," she said. "I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way."

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke; Matthew Lawrence. David Livingston/FilmMagic, Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Last month, the professional dancer told PEOPLE that she was not ready to be actively in the dating pool yet. She said, "I refuse to use dating apps. And Patti 'Millionaire Matchmaker' Stanger, she's working on it, but it's not easy and I'm not in a rush."

"I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now ... I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline," Burke added. "It couldn't have happened at a better time, because I'm ready for it now."

Burke admitted she's happy being single for a year, or even two. "I mean, I deserve it. I've always put everyone in front of me, so this is the first time I'm actually being selfish, but in a good way."

"I feel at peace, at ease and I'm just excited," said Burke. "I feel like I've been a reborn human being here on this planet because it's so many changes, right? My career, my personal life. But I still have my dog."

Burke also expressed her thoughts on Lawrence and girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas while appearing on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison last week.

Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence and Chilli Thomas
Leon Bennett/Getty, Randy Shropshire/Getty

Burke said she thinks it's "amazing" that Lawrence, 43, and Chilli, 52, may have a baby together.

"I really truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that," she shared.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations, but I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,'" she recalled. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

The Boy Meets World star recently shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and the TLC singer, 52, have a "game plan" to begin their family.

Asked by ET's Deidre Behar if children are in the cards in the near future, Lawrence said, "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," he added. "I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

