Cheryl Burke Is 'Slowly but Surely' Ready to Start Dating Again After Matthew Lawrence Split

"I'll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house," the Dancing with the Stars alum shared

Cheryl Burke wants to ease her way back into the dating scene after her split from Matthew Lawrence.

The Dancing with the Stars alum opened up about her current views on dating on the latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast, admitting she's "definitely starting to be curious."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It doesn't necessarily mean, though, that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people," said Burke, 38. "Obviously, that means, I'll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of curiosity."

Burke also admitted to feeling "kind of lonely" at times.

"I can totally numb through productivity all I want, but at the end of the day, you know, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely," she continued. "I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with."

She added, "I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely. However, not so sure yet about these dating apps, but I think that might be the only way because I have left my house a few times and it's not that easy to meet people, right. So, we'll see what happens."

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic, Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Burke said she is "doing okay" but it's been "a long process" to fully heal after her separation. Going forward, there are different things that she's seeking in a partner — including a healthy sex life.

In trying to describe what that would look like, Burke told intimacy expert Shan Boodram: "For me, it would be open communication and also being able to try new things and not be so structured."

On Feb. 18, Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, after three years of marriage. The Boy Meets World alum responded to her filing one month later, seeking for the court to not award spousal support to either party and for the pair's prenuptial agreement to be upheld.

Burke later revealed that the former couple "were in couple's therapy, even before our marriage."

"I think people associate therapy with like, 'Oh my god, there's a problem.' But really I think it's very healthy to have that third person there that's not biased and that can give you ways and tools on how to communicate," she said on Tamron Hall in May. "I don't regret any of that. I think that was very helpful for both of us."

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Burke also shared that the exes "definitely did try" to make things work.