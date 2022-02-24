DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from Matthew Lawrence

"I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the Dancing with the Stars pro said

Cheryl Burke issued a statement on her divorce from her husband, Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence on Instagram Thursday.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, wrote.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me - love you all," she concluded.

Burke's post was supported by her colleagues and friends, including DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba. "Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone," Inaba wrote. "You know you. I'm proud of you for being brave…. I love you. And support you and you are not alone my friend. ❤️ hugs!!"

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, who was Burke's partner on season 30 of DWTS, wrote, "Love you babe."

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The filing stated that they split in January and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The papers also indicate that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Burke and Lawrence met in 2006 when the actor's older brother, Joey, was a contestant on the hit ABC dance competition series. They began dating shortly after meeting but split following a year of dating. They eventually reconciled nine years later in 2017.