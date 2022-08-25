Cheryl Burke Slams Unnamed Cheating Ex in TikTok After Finding 'Viagra' and 'Hidden' Necklace

Cheryl Burke is taking a hit at one of her exes.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, uploaded a video to TikTok on Thursday, outlining some specific details about a past lover's alleged infidelity.

"When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…" she wrote over a video of herself shaking her head.

Burke set the clip to Adele's song, "Set Fire to the Rain," but it only featured the part where she sings the lyrics, "The last time."

"The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…" Burke captioned the video, adding the series of hashtags: "#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."

Burke didn't name the ex or imply that it was anyone in the public eye.

The professional dancer filed for divorce from her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence in February. Later that month, Burke opened up about their split on Instagram.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me - love you all," Burke ended the statement.

The dancer has continued to be an "open book" about the split from Lawrence, often sharing glimpses into the state of her mental health — and emotional processing — online.

Recently, Burke said she's ready to entertain the idea of dating someone new. She started the conversation saying she's "curious" to see what else is out there.

"It doesn't necessarily mean, though, that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people," Burke said on her podcast Burke in the Game. "Obviously, that means, I'll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of curiosity."

"I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely," she continued.

Lawrence, who is best known for his roles in Boy Meets World and Mrs. Doubtfire, hasn't publicly commented on their split. Neither Burke nor Lawrence, 42, have referenced cheating in association with the divorce.