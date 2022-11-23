Cheryl Burke Says She Would 'Definitely Love to' Join 'DWTS' Judging Panel After Len Goodman Exit

After 26 seasons, Cheryl Burke retired from her role as a Dancing with the Stars pro on Monday

By
Published on November 23, 2022 11:05 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty

Cheryl Burke may not be leaving the ballroom for good.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro confirmed she's interested in returning as a judge next season — after longtime judge Len Goodman announced his exit. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Burke, 38, clarified where she stands when asked if she'd consider the open judging spot.

"I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it's not up to me," she said.

"What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is," Burke added. "Because there is life after Dancing with the Stars, so I've heard. I don't know yet. I'll let you know."

Cheryl Burke Says Her High School Boyfriend Whipped Her with a Belt
Unique Nicole/WireImage

The contemplation about her future comes after Burke formally announced her retirement from her 26-season-long role as a Dancing with the Stars pro. She shared her emotional decision in an Instagram post on Sunday, comparing retirement to divorce in a conversation with PEOPLE.

"I have been crying nonstop," Burke shared. "It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear. At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year."

Judging isn't her only possible avenue moving forward. Burke also told ET she's being considered for another television role. "There's talks of me being a part of a very popular TV show, but I can't say anything," she said. "It's not finalized 100 percent, but that could be happening soon."

She also told E! News she's working on developing a dance program that "has to do with mental health and movement."

"I'm really into mental health right now," she said. "I believe that I've been given and blessed to have this platform to be able to talk about my own experience. I'm no professional, but I do know how I help people by talking about my journey."

Dancing with the Stars season 31 wrapped on Monday with Charli D'Amelio crowned as the winner.

Related Articles
