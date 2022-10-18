Cheryl Burke shared her admiration for Selma Blair after the actress stepped away from Dancing with the Stars.

Following Blair's self-elimination on Monday night's episode, Burke expressed pure positivity about her time interacting with the Cruel Intentions actress.

"There are many people we meet in our lives but few make a lasting impression on our minds and hearts," Burke wrote on her Instagram story Monday. "@selmablair you are one of those people. I love you and thank you for continuing to inspire me and many. You are a true angel."

During Monday's episode, Blair, 50, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, announced she'd be unable to continue in the competition due to her doctor's orders. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair told her partner Sasha Farber in a pre-recorded segment of the show.

"I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

She added, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," Blair said. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

Blair stepped out to perform one last dance on the series. Her final number was a Waltz to Jackie DeShannon's "What the World Needs Now." Judges gave Blair a perfect score of 40/40 for her final dance.

Burke wasn't the only pro dancer to share well wishes and gratitude to Blair upon her departure. Blair's Instagram story was full of reposts from her DWTS friends. Pro Witney Carson shared a special note to Blair that read, "There aren't words to tell you how special you are. I love you so much!"

Dixie D'Amelio — whose mother and sister, Heidi and Charli D'Amelio are competing — also penned a tribute to Blair: "You are amazing @selmablair. PERFECT SCORE. Such an inspiration."

Even judge Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in. "Bravo for your courage to join the show," she wrote. "And bravo for the wisdom to know it was time to stop and keep yourself safe. I have so much love and respect for you."

Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. E.T. on Disney+.