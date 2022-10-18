Cheryl Burke Praises the 'Lasting Impression' Selma Blair Made on 'DWTS' : 'A True Angel'

Selma Blair stepped away from Dancing with the Stars on Monday night following complications from MS

By
Published on October 18, 2022 11:41 AM
cheryl burke, selma blair
Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cheryl Burke shared her admiration for Selma Blair after the actress stepped away from Dancing with the Stars.

Following Blair's self-elimination on Monday night's episode, Burke expressed pure positivity about her time interacting with the Cruel Intentions actress.

"There are many people we meet in our lives but few make a lasting impression on our minds and hearts," Burke wrote on her Instagram story Monday. "@selmablair you are one of those people. I love you and thank you for continuing to inspire me and many. You are a true angel."

During Monday's episode, Blair, 50, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, announced she'd be unable to continue in the competition due to her doctor's orders. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair told her partner Sasha Farber in a pre-recorded segment of the show.

"I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

She added, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," Blair said. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

cheryl burke, selma blair
cheryl burke/instagram

Blair stepped out to perform one last dance on the series. Her final number was a Waltz to Jackie DeShannon's "What the World Needs Now." Judges gave Blair a perfect score of 40/40 for her final dance.

Burke wasn't the only pro dancer to share well wishes and gratitude to Blair upon her departure. Blair's Instagram story was full of reposts from her DWTS friends. Pro Witney Carson shared a special note to Blair that read, "There aren't words to tell you how special you are. I love you so much!"

Dixie D'Amelio — whose mother and sister, Heidi and Charli D'Amelio are competing — also penned a tribute to Blair: "You are amazing @selmablair. PERFECT SCORE. Such an inspiration."

Even judge Carrie Ann Inaba chimed in. "Bravo for your courage to join the show," she wrote. "And bravo for the wisdom to know it was time to stop and keep yourself safe. I have so much love and respect for you."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
ABC/Eric McCandless

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. E.T. on Disney+.

Related Articles
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Drops Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Was 'Real Immersion Therapy' amid Health Struggles
Emma Slater/Instagran. https://www.instagram.com/stories/theemmaslater/2951449895651765503/. dancing with the stars last night selma blair with her son arthur
Selma Blair Shares Inspirational Message to Son Arthur After Leaving 'DWTS' Due to MS Concerns
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She's 'Never Been So Proud' of Selma Blair After 'DWTS' Farewell
CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI, TYRA BANKS, JORDIN SPARKS, BRANDON ARMSTRONG
'DWTS' Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
dancing with the stars on Disney Plus
'DWTS' Recap: Marge and Homer Simpson, Gamora and Star-Lord Dazzle on the Dance Floor for Disney+ Night
SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says Dancing Blindfolded on 'DWTS' Was Like 'Boot Camp'
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Fainted Before Rehearsal for 'Dancing with the Stars' : 'I Pass Out a Lot'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Dancing with the Stars' Bond Night: 3 Frontrunners Shine — and a Legend Is Eliminated
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Crash/Imagespace/Shutterstock (9638497dt) Matthew Lawrence 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala - Arrivals 20 Apr 2018; https://www.instagram.com/p/CaGcdonJytM/. Cheryl Burke/Instagram
Cheryl Burke Says Dog Custody Battle with Ex Matthew Lawrence Is 'Cruel': 'She's My Dog'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination
Cheryl Burke, Teresa Giudice
Cheryl Burke Sends Message to Teresa Giudice After 'DWTS' Elimination: 'Beginning of Our Friendship'
DANCING WITH THE STARS: SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Experience Is 'Glorious' After Performance Leaves BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in Tears
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – MARK BALLAS, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience
Selma Blair
Selma Blair 'So Proud' of Her Strength in 'DWTS' Performance amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey