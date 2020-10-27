The pro took a fall during Sunday's practice but took the stage the next day with partner AJ McLean

Cheryl Burke Performs on Dancing with the Stars After Suffering Head Injury in Rehearsal

Cheryl Burke made a speedy recovery in time to perform with partner AJ McLean on Monday's live episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The dance pro, 36, lost her footing during a rehearsal on Sunday, causing her to fall and slam her head against the ballroom floor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well," McLean, 42, said in a video that aired on Monday night. "It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor."

In the video, McLean can be seen quickly noticing the severity of Burke's fall situation and crawls over to her, asking, "Are you okay?"

Before McLean and Burke took the stage, host Tyra Banks offered an update on the dancer's health. "Cheryl is okay and she is cleared to perform," Banks, 46, said.

Image zoom AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke ABC

The Backstreet Boys member went on to perform the tango with Burke to the Psycho theme song. McLean dressed in a costume inspired by Norman Bates as part of Monday's Villians Night theme.

Afterward, judge Carrie Ann Inaba asked Burke if she was okay, and Burke confirmed that she was.

"I'm actually doing okay," Burke told Banks. "You know, you go in and out a little bit. I think I hurt my rotator cuff actually more than my neck, but I'm hard-headed, thank god, so we're good, we're good."

RELATED VIDEO: How Backstreets Boys’ AJ McClean Kept Drugs a Secret from His Bandmates and Family for 18 Months

When asked how he felt about the accident, McLean told Banks he "was completely mortified."

"That's why I went down," he continued. "I was there with her every second, like, 'Oh my god! Are you okay? Are you okay?' She's family now. I've got to protect her like she does for me."

The dance earned McLean and Burke a combined score of 26 out of 30 from judges Derek Hough, Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Image zoom AJ McLane and Cheryl Burke abc

Burke's injury comes one week after she and McLean landed at the top of the leaderboard with a 27 out of 30 for their samba to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and William William. The performance earned them their first set of straight 9s and a spot in season 29's Top 10.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.