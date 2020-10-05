DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke on Her Decision to Stop Drinking 2 Years Ago: 'I Was a Party Girl'

The professional dancer, whose father battled alcoholism, said she doesn't "want to fall down that slippery slope"

Cheryl Burke is opening up about her journey to sobriety.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro discussed how she came to the decision two years ago to put her "party girl" days behind her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was a party girl. I was on TMZ every day practically going out seven nights a week, and then I just took it to the next level and it became an issue," she said, recalling the period after she moved to Los Angeles. "And it became an everyday thing for me."

Burke said she attributed her decision to stop drinking to her late father, who fought and overcame alcoholism in his life.

"I don't know if it's genetic, but it, you know, it definitely runs in the family," she said. "And I didn't want to fall down that slippery slope."

For Burke, 36, therapy and practicing daily meditation have helped her stay on track, and she advises others considering sobriety to surround themselves with "people that have the same values."

"When you make a decision, a big decision, a life-altering decision, your friends will change," she said. "And, you know, some people will support it. Some people won't. And at the end of the day, you have to be okay with this."

"I noticed that my group of friends have changed since back in my partying and drinking days to now," she continued. "I have a lot less friends but a lot more meaningful friends."

Image zoom Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence

One person that has been vital in the process? Her husband Matthew Lawrence, 40.

"He is just my rock," Burke said of the actor, whom she wed in May 2019. "I don't know where I would be without him."